On Wednesday, the state Department of Environmental Protection awarded $4.9 million in Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management Grants to 23 projects that will help communities and the environment around the state by restoring impaired watersheds. Out of those 23 projects, one was locally and it includes $29,579 to the Clearfield County Conservation District to develop a “Watershed Implementation Plan” for the Morgan Run Watershed, which runs along Boggs and Decatur townships.
CCCD Watershed Specialist Kelly Williams said they’ve been working on cleaning up Morgan Run for at least 15 years.
“Because it has such beautiful habitat and (abandoned mine drainage) is clearly the limiting factor there, we’ve been trying our best to take care of the biggest and baddest discharges in the watershed,” Williams said. “To date, we have spent $4.7 million in the watershed on things like initial restoration plans, forming of the initial watershed group, to securing money to design (and build) passive treatment systems.”
Right now, Williams said there are six treatment systems already in the watershed and they are so very close to restoring it.
“The closer we get to restoring it, unfortunately the tighter it seems that state and federal funding has become for treating abandoned mine drainage,” Williams said.
Because of this, Williams said she applied for funding through the Section 319 program which Williams said is a “special source of federal funding that’s given to each state ... to give to large restoration projects.”
Williams said she applied last July and just received word they got the grant. With the funds, they’ll be able to do a basic implementation plan that points out what has already been done, while also recognizing what needs to be done further.
“That will hopefully fund the cleanup of the final discharge in the watershed left to take care of,” Williams said. “I think once we do that, we will see incredible comebacks of water quality and biological life in Morgan Run.”
To come up with the plan, Williams said for water quality, they will capture data for at least a year as that timeframe should give a good idea in seeing the stream in its usual state, as well as the highs and lows of a given year.
“We’re going to look for fish as well and the bugs that live in the stream,” Williams said. “So it’ll probably take me all of 2021 to do that part.”
It’ll take another 6-12 months to compile the data and come up with some basic plans to figure out those final problems, and then it’s submitted for final approval from DEP.
Williams said AMD is the number two source of impairment to state watersheds, especially within Clearfield County.
“There’s 2,700 miles of stream in Clearfield County, including the (West Branch of the Susquehanna),” Williams said. “And of that, 666 miles are impaired by mine drainage. That includes the main stem of Morgan Run to right up to little headwater streams ... That’s 25 percent of the streams in Clearfield County.”
So why clean up particular streams? Williams said they take into consideration and calculate annual recreational use loss of particular areas, as well as property value impact and the economic returns a specific area would have.
“In Morgan Run alone, with 10 miles of impaired streams, in one year the recreational use loss ... is $330,300,” Williams said.
Recreational use loss is a formula made from DEP and the state Fish and Boat Commission that multiplies the stream miles, times use rate, times valuation.
Williams said Trout Unlimited did a study and in the county alone, the total value lost by owners of more than 2,700 parcels at that time within 200 feet of AMD-impacted streams was estimated at more than $2,500 per acre — equating to over $4 million. Another Trout Unlimited study found that for every dollar spent on AMD restoration, it generates anywhere from $1.36 to $1.87 in local economic revenue.
“Just in Morgan Run on the money we’ve used thus far ... the economic return from that is estimated between $6.4 and $8.8 million,” Williams said. “This project that we’re doing right now is only going to lead to more of that and hopefully once we get the watershed restored, more angling opportunities. It runs right through state game lands so it should be fairly easy to access in some spots.”