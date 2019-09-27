CLARION — The Clarion County Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees announced their 2019 Educational Enhancement Mini-Grants. Three projects proposed by Redbank Valley School District employees were awarded this year.
Deven Laird, a Redbank Valley science teacher, proposed a pollinators’ garden ($250) on school property. This garden will enhance environmental education for their students and bring the science alive.
Tammi Starcher, RBV kindergarten teacher, proposed a sensory pathway ($200) for the hallway from the playground. This project enhances the students’ sensory experience and adds kinesthetic educational value.
A third proposed project was funded through CCPASR member donations. Dr. Joe Harmon, RBV social studies teacher, proposed an expansion of their Holocaust library ($242) for their history department. These books will present students with personal stories provided by survivors and enhance their understanding of history.
CCPASR commends these teachers for their commitment to quality education for the children and young people in Clarion County. CCPASR Educational Enhancement Mini-Grants are announced each spring with notifications to all Clarion County public school administrators. Proposals may come from any school district employee and must be submitted in early May.