The Courier Express will not be publishing a paper for Friday, Dec. 25 to observe Christmas. The CE office in DuBois will also be closing at 1 p.m. today, Dec. 24. We thank you for your readership and wish our communities a Merry Christmas.
CE Christmas schedule
Ben Destefan
