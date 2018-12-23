CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DUI
A 40-year old man from Clearfield was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield Saturday for a legal blood draw after a Lawrence Township officer stopped him about 1:56 a.m. for a traffic violation and believed him to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are expected to be filed.
ELK COUNTY
Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief after someone slashed two tires on a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt belonging to a 24-year old Ridgway woman Saturday about midnight. The incident occurred in Ridgway. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Ridgway office at (814) 776-6136.
