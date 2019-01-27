CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Narcotics found
At 12:45 a.m. Saturday, DuBois City Police were on patrol when officers conducted a traffic stop on a Subaru for a traffic violation. While investigating the traffic stop further, police found that the driver of the vehicle had a suspended driver’s license. Police then found that the driver was in possession of illegal narcotics and paraphernalia.
Multiple charges are pending against the man, police say.
DUI arrest
At 3:06 a.m., DuBois City Police officers were on patrol when they witnessed a Nissan crossing into the opposite lane of traffic multiple times on West Long Avenue. After witnessing this, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. While investigating the incident further police were able to determine that the driver was under the influence of an intoxicating beverage.
Police then arrested the man and charges are pending.
Traffic stop, drugs found
At 10:41 p.m., officers with the DuBois City Police Department were on patrol when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for violating traffic laws on West Long Avenue. While investigating the traffic stop further, police found that the driver and male passenger in the vehicle both were in possession of illegal narcotics.
Charges are pending against both men, police say.
Endangering children
Lawrence Township police officers serving a warrant Friday at Lawrence Park Village determined that living conditions for five children at the residence were “deplorable” and notified officials with Children and Youth Services.
Criminal charges are pending.
Burglary
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a Thursday burglary in the Mahaffey community in which a pistol, magazine and holster were taken. The pistol is a Springfield XD40. The pistol, magazine and holster were valued at $475.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP office in Punxsutawney at (814) 938-0510.
Fights in Decatur Township
Clearfield-based state police report that Saturday at 5 p.m, Timothy Maines, 41, of Philipsburg, engaged in a physical altercation with his brother, Clayton Maines, at 416 Graham Station Rd. in Decatur Township. Darrian Maines, 19, of Philipsburg, also allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with a 15-year-old boy.
The three adults were charged with harassment.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Jeep strikes mailboxes
Pennsylvania State Police Friday investigated a one-car accident in Ringgold Township in which a 2011 Jeep Liberty traveling westbound shortly before 2:30 p.m. on SR 536 lost control and crossed the eastbound lane and struck two mailboxes before the driver regained control and reentered the roadway. A report on the incident says the driver left the scene but returned a short time later and contacted the owners of the mailboxes.
The Jeep sustained minor damage and no one was injured.
Human trafficking
A 65-year-old man was arrested Thursday on the Sheetz parking lot in Brookville after he arranged with an undercover Brookville police officer to meet to have a massage and sex with a 15-year-old female. The man was arrested without incident.
The arrest occurred in the course of an undercover investigation into human trafficking.
ELK COUNTY
Shoplifting
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 17-year-old Benezette woman at the Walmart in Fox Township Thursday after she is alleged to have stolen merchandise valued at $690.13. Charges were filed through juvenile court.
Hit-and-run
St. Marys City police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred Saturday morning around 6:50 a.m. across from 227 Taft Road. The vehicle involved is suspected to be a Ford Taurus (possible model years 2000-2007). The vehicle will have front-end, passenter’s side damage and is spruce green metallic in color. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 814-781-1315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.