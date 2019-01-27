FOOD & RESTAURANTS

All Around Restaurant

Hoss’s Steak & Sea House

Bakery

Martino’s Bilo

BBQ

Applewood BBQ

Breakfast

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Brewery

Boxcar Brew Works

Candy Maker

Dan Smith’s Candies

Caterer

Shannon’s Catering

Chicken

Pine Inn Restaurant & Lounge

Cup of Coffee

Dunkin Donuts

Deli

Martin’s Foods

Donuts

Scotty’s Donuts

Fast Food

Wendy’s

Fine Dining

Nelson House

Fish/Seafood

Red Lobster

Hamburger

DuBois Diner

Wings

The Hitching Post

Ice Cream

Deb’s Dairy Queen

Italian Food

Italian Oven

Mexican Food

Latino’s & Company

Pizza

Buck’s Pizza

Ribs

Ruby Tuesday

Steak

Hoss’s Steak & Sea House

Winery

The Winery at Wilcox

Education

Career/Tech School

Jeff Tech

Community College

BC3

Preschool/Childcare

DuBois Christian School

Private School

DuBois Central Catholic

University

Penn State DuBois

Entertainment

Banquet/Event Center

Luigi’s Villa

Bar/Tavern

Fat Kids

Bingo

DuBois Central Catholic

Golf Course

Beechwoods Golf Course

Happy Hour

Warehouse Pub & Deli

Theatre

The Reitz Theatre

Health & Fitness

Assisted Living

Christ The King

Chiropractor

Dr. Michael Pyne

Dentist

Dr. Thomas Petraitis & Dr. Gabe Mancuso

Family Doctor

Dr. Kara Kozloski

Fitness Center/Gym

Y.M.C.A.

Hearing Aids

Dr. Richard Foust

Home Health Care

Penn Highlands

Medical Facility

Penn Highlands

Nursing Homes

Christ The King

OBGYN

Dr. Adolfo Rapaport

Pediatrician

Dr. George Fatula

Vision Care

Dr. O’Bryon

Media

Local Newspaper Reporter

Brianne Fleming

Local Radio Station

Big Foot Country

Local TV News Anchor

John Clay, WTAJ

Local TV News Station

WTAJ

TV Service Provider

Comcast

Shopping

Antique Shop

Southside Pickers

Appliance Store

Brockway Appliance

Athletic Apparel

Dunham’s

Book Store

Bradley’s Book Outlet

Bridal Shop/Formal Shop

Trousseaux Bridal

Carpet/Flooring

Miller Home

Clothing Store

JC Penney

Convenience Store

Sheetz

Farm Supply

Wayland Farm Supply

Florist

Brady Street Florist

Furniture Store

Steeple Furniture

Garden Center

Hanzley’s Garden Center

Gift Shop

Gourmet Kitchen

Hardware/ Home Improvement

Ace Fix-It Hardware

Jewelry Store

Dave Rossi Jewelers

Office Supply

Way Office Plus

Resale Store

Goodwill Industries

Sporting Goods

Dunham’s

Supermarket

Martin’s Food

Special Services

Accountant

Michael Stello CPA

Attorney

LaVieta Lerch, Esq.

Auctioneer

Pat Errigo Auctioneer

Auto Salesperson

Kevin Brown, Kurt Johnson Auto Sales

Bank/Credit Union

Farmers National Bank

Bank Teller

Wanda Trunzo at S&T Bank – Brockway

Barber

Lauren’s Barber Shop

Bartender

Alex Thompson (Nelson House)

Car Wash

Brady Street Car Wash

Carpet Cleaning

Carpet Spa

Church

First Baptist Church

Contractor/Home improvement

Creative Home Improvement

Exterminator

Primo Pest Control

Farm Implement Dealership

Rural King

Financial Planning/Advisor

Frank Zocco Financial

Funeral Home

Baronick Funeral Home

Hair Stylist

Ed Walsh at Shear Imagination

Heating/Air Conditioner

Mowrey’s Plumbing & Heating

Hotel/Bed & Breakfast

Hampton Inn

Insurance Agency

Edner & Kness

Insurance Agent

John Kness, Edner & Kness

Landscaping

Alvetro’s Landscaping & Garden Center

Local Politician

Matt Gabler

Mortgage Company

S & T Bank

Non Profit

Life Span Family Services

Pet Supplies/Grooming

Canine Cuttery

Pharmacy

Shankel’s Pharmacy

Plumber

Miller & Son Plumbing & Heating

Real Estate Agent

Ed Nelson

Real Estate Company

Nelson Realty

Spa

The Day Spa du Bois

Tanning Salon

Tan Zone

Teacher

Kelle Pompeii at DCC

Veterinarian

Dr. Colleen Chick

Waiter/Waitress

Lynn Frantz at DuBois Diner

Transportation

Auto Body Repair

Cataldo’s Collision, Inc.

Auto Customer Service

Kurt Johnson Auto Sales

Auto Repair

Creekside Tire

Auto Supply

NAPA Auto Parts

Motorcycle Dealership

DuBois Harley-Davidson

New Car Dealership

Johnson Motors

Used Car Dealership

Kurt Johnson Auto Sales

Truck Dealership

Murray Ford

Tire Store

Cooper Tire

Towing

Mottman Towing

