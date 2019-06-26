24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 81

Low 59

Normal high 75

Normal low 55

Precipitation

Yesterday none

Normal June 5.19 inches

YTD actual 24.60 inches

YTD normal 21.79 inches

Last year

High 72

Low 68

Precip. .32 inches

YTD precip. 24.81 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:50 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Jefferson County

Tonight, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Friday, chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Elk County

Tonight, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Saturday, chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday night, chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday, chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday night, mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Monday, sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday night, mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Tuesday, partly sunny, with a high near 79.

