24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 81
Low 59
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday none
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual 24.60 inches
YTD normal 21.79 inches
Last year
High 72
Low 68
Precip. .32 inches
YTD precip. 24.81 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:50 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Jefferson County
Tonight, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 20%
Friday, chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Elk County
Tonight, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Saturday, chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday night, chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday, chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday night, mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Monday, sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday night, mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Tuesday, partly sunny, with a high near 79.