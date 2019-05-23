24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 76

Low 54

Normal high 67

Normal low 47

Precipitation

Yesterday 0.14 inches

Normal May 3.87 inches

YTD actual 15.14 inches

YTD normal 16.60 inches

Last year

High 81

Low 50

Precip. none

YTD precip. 18.8 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:33 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tomorrow night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Jefferson County

Tonight, mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.

Tomorrow, a chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Elk County

Tonight, a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tomorrow night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Sunday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night, scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.

Monday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.

Tuesday, partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.

Wednesday, scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

