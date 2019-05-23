24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 76
Low 54
Normal high 67
Normal low 47
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.14 inches
Normal May 3.87 inches
YTD actual 15.14 inches
YTD normal 16.60 inches
Last year
High 81
Low 50
Precip. none
YTD precip. 18.8 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:33 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tomorrow night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Jefferson County
Tonight, mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Tomorrow, a chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Elk County
Tonight, a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tomorrow night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Sunday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night, scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Monday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Tuesday, partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Tuesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Wednesday, scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.