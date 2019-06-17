24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 75
Low 62
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday NA
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual 19.33 inches
YTD normal 21.79 inches
Last year
High 89
Low 79
Precip. 0.68
YTD precip. 21.87 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:49 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Jefferson County
Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Elk County
Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Thursday, showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.