24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 75

Low 62

Normal high 75

Normal low 55

Precipitation

Yesterday NA

Normal June 5.19 inches

YTD actual 19.33 inches

YTD normal 21.79 inches

Last year

High 89

Low 79

Precip. 0.68

YTD precip. 21.87 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:49 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Jefferson County

Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Elk County

Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Thursday, showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

