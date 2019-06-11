24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 69
Low 49
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday none
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual 19.67 inches
YTD normal 21.79 inches
Last year
High 75
Low 65
Precip. none
YTD precip. 21.18 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:46 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, showers likely throughout the night. Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday, showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Jefferson County
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the night. Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday, showers and thunderstorms. High near 67. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Elk County
Tonight, showers likely throughout the night. Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday, showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday night, A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday night, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.