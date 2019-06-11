24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 69

Low 49

Normal high 75

Normal low 55

Precipitation

Yesterday none

Normal June 5.19 inches

YTD actual 19.67 inches

YTD normal 21.79 inches

Last year

High 75

Low 65

Precip. none

YTD precip. 21.18 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:46 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, showers likely throughout the night. Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday, showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Jefferson County

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the night. Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday, showers and thunderstorms. High near 67. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Elk County

Tonight, showers likely throughout the night. Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday, showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday night, A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday night, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

