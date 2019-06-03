24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 72

Low 55

Normal high 75

Normal low 55

Precipitation

Yesterday NA inches

Normal June 5.19 inches

YTD actual NA inches

YTD normal 21.79 inches

Last year

High 66

Low 49

Precip. none

YTD precip. 19.97 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:42 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, A slight chance of showers throughout the night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.

Tomorrow, A chance of showers and thunderstorms all day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees.

Tomorrow night, A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.

Jefferson County

Tonight, A chance of showers through out the night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.

Tomorrow, A chance of showers and thunderstorms all day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees.

Tomorrow night, A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Elk County

Tonight, A slight chance of showers throughout early morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.

Tomorrow, A chance of showers and thunderstorms all day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees.

Tomorrow night, A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Thursday, A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees.

Thursday night, Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.

Friday, Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.

Friday night, Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.

Saturday, Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.

Saturday night, A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.

Sunday, A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees.

