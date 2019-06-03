24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 72
Low 55
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday NA inches
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual NA inches
YTD normal 21.79 inches
Last year
High 66
Low 49
Precip. none
YTD precip. 19.97 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:42 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, A slight chance of showers throughout the night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Tomorrow, A chance of showers and thunderstorms all day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees.
Tomorrow night, A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Jefferson County
Tonight, A chance of showers through out the night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Tomorrow, A chance of showers and thunderstorms all day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees.
Tomorrow night, A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Elk County
Tonight, A slight chance of showers throughout early morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Tomorrow, A chance of showers and thunderstorms all day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees.
Tomorrow night, A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Thursday, A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees.
Thursday night, Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Friday, Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Friday night, Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Saturday, Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Saturday night, A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Sunday, A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees.