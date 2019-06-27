24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 86
Low 59
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday none
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual 24.60 inches
YTD normal 21.79 inches
Last year
High 78
Low 70
Precip. .02 inches
YTD precip. 24.94 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:50 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Jefferson County
Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday, showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Elk County
Tonight, chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening hours. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.