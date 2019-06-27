24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 86

Low 59

Normal high 75

Normal low 55

Precipitation

Yesterday none

Normal June 5.19 inches

YTD actual 24.60 inches

YTD normal 21.79 inches

Last year

High 78

Low 70

Precip. .02 inches

YTD precip. 24.94 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:50 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Jefferson County

Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday, showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Elk County

Tonight, chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening hours. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

