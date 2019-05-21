24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 63
Low 41
Normal high 67
Normal low 47
Precipitation
Yesterday none
Normal May 3.87 inches
YTD actual 14.99 inches
YTD normal 16.60 inches
Last year
High 74
Low 62
Precip. 0.07 inches
YTD precip. 18.8 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:31 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm throughout the night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tomorrow, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tomorrow night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Jefferson County
Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow, isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night, scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Elk County
Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm throughout the night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tomorrow, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tomorrow night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then a throughout the night. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night, a chance of showers after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.