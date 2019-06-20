24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 75

Low 65

Normal high 75

Normal low 55

Precipitation

Yesterday 0.10 inches

Normal June 5.19 inches

YTD actual 19.33 inches

YTD normal 21.79 inches

Last year

High 78

Low 70

Precip none

YTD precip. 22.66 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:49 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday, sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Jefferson County

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday, sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday night, mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Elk County

Tonight, patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday, patchy fog in early morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday night, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday night, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday night, chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

