24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 75
Low 65
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.10 inches
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual 19.33 inches
YTD normal 21.79 inches
Last year
High 78
Low 70
Precip none
YTD precip. 22.66 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:49 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Saturday, sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Jefferson County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Saturday, sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday night, mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Elk County
Tonight, patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Saturday, patchy fog in early morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday night, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday night, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday night, chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.