24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 72

Low 57

Normal high 75

Normal low 55

Precipitation

Yesterday 0.25

Normal June 5.19 inches

YTD actual 18.89 inches

YTD normal 21.79 inches

Last year

High 59

Low 46

Precip. none

YTD precip. 19.99 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:43 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.

Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.

Jefferson County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.

Elk County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.

Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.

Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.

Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.

Sunday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Monday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Degrees.

Monday night, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.

Tuesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees.

