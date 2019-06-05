24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 72
Low 57
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.25
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual 18.89 inches
YTD normal 21.79 inches
Last year
High 59
Low 46
Precip. none
YTD precip. 19.99 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:43 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Jefferson County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Elk County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Sunday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Monday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Degrees.
Monday night, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Tuesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees.