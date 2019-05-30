24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 70
Low 57
Normal high 67
Normal low 47
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.16 inches
Normal May 3.87 inches
YTD actual 17.45 inches
YTD normal 16.60 inches
Last year
High 75
Low 66
Precip. 0.73 inches
YTD precip. 19.63 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:39 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.
Tomorrow, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Jefferson County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Tomorrow, showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tomorrow night, showers likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Elk County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.
Tomorrow, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Sunday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Monday, Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Monday night, Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.
Tuesday, Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Tuesday night, Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Wednesday, A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.