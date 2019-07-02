24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 83

Low 59

Normal high 79

Normal low 59

Precipitation

Yesterday 0.03 inches

Normal July 3.95 inches

YTD actual 24.94 inches

YTD normal 25.74 inches

Last year

High 86

Low 76

Precip. 0.23 inches

YTD precip. 26.1 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:50 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Independence Day, showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Jefferson County

Tonight, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Independence Day, showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Elk County

Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Independence Day, showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Friday, showers and thunderstorms likely all day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

