24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 83
Low 59
Normal high 79
Normal low 59
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.03 inches
Normal July 3.95 inches
YTD actual 24.94 inches
YTD normal 25.74 inches
Last year
High 86
Low 76
Precip. 0.23 inches
YTD precip. 26.1 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:50 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Independence Day, showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Jefferson County
Tonight, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Independence Day, showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Elk County
Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Independence Day, showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Friday, showers and thunderstorms likely all day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 80.