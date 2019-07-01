24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High XX

Low X

Normal high 79

Normal low 59

Precipitation

Yesterday XX

Normal July 3.95 inches

YTD actual 19.33 inches

YTD normal 25.74 inches

Last year

High 86

Low 67

Precip. 0.93 inches

YTD precip. 25.87 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:50 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:46 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%

Wednesday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Jefferson County

Tonight, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Elk County

Tonight, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Independence Day, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday, partly sunny, with a high near 79.

