24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High XX
Low X
Normal high 79
Normal low 59
Precipitation
Yesterday XX
Normal July 3.95 inches
YTD actual 19.33 inches
YTD normal 25.74 inches
Last year
High 86
Low 67
Precip. 0.93 inches
YTD precip. 25.87 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:50 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:46 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%
Wednesday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Jefferson County
Tonight, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Elk County
Tonight, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Independence Day, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday, partly sunny, with a high near 79.