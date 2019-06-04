24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 70

Low 34

Normal high 75

Normal low 55

Precipitation

Yesterday none

Normal June 5.19 inches

YTD actual 18.64 inches

YTD normal 21.79 inches

Last year

High 69

Low 48

Precip. 0.02 inches

YTD precip. 19.99 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:42 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely all night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Tomorrow, a chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees.

Tomorrow night, Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.

Jefferson County

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely all night. Cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Tomorrow, a chance of showers till 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees.

Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.

Elk County

Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms all night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Tomorrow, a chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees.

Tomorrow night, a chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.

Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.

Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.

Sunday, partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.

Monday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

