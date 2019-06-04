24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 70
Low 34
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday none
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual 18.64 inches
YTD normal 21.79 inches
Last year
High 69
Low 48
Precip. 0.02 inches
YTD precip. 19.99 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:42 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely all night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Tomorrow, a chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees.
Tomorrow night, Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Jefferson County
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely all night. Cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Tomorrow, a chance of showers till 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees.
Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Elk County
Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms all night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Tomorrow, a chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees.
Tomorrow night, a chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Saturday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Sunday, partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Sunday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Monday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.