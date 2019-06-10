24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 70

Low 56

Normal high 75

Normal low 55

Precipitation

Yesterday 0.04 inches

Normal June 5.19 inches

YTD actual 19.37 inches

YTD normal 21.79 inches

Last year

High 68

Low 51

Precip. none

YTD precip. 21.18 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:46 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday, patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Jefferson County

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday, sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday night, a chance of rain, through out the night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Elk County

Tonight, patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday, patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Thursday, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday, partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

