24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 70
Low 56
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.04 inches
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual 19.37 inches
YTD normal 21.79 inches
Last year
High 68
Low 51
Precip. none
YTD precip. 21.18 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:46 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Wednesday, patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Jefferson County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Wednesday, sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday night, a chance of rain, through out the night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Elk County
Tonight, patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Wednesday, patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Thursday, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday, partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.