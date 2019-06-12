24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High; 72

Low; 43

Normal high; 75

Normal low; 55

Precipitation

Yesterday; none

Normal June; 5.19 inches

YTD actual; 19.67 inches

YTD normal; 21.79 inches

Last year

High; 76

Low; 68

Precip.; 0.01

YTD precip.; 21.19 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:47 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, showers and possibly a thunderstorm likely all night. Low around 47. Possible wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Jefferson County

Tonight, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday, a chance of showers in early morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Elk County

Tonight, showers and possibly a thunderstorm throughout the night. Low around 47. West wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms in early morning hours. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday night, Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Saturday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

