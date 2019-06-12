24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High; 72
Low; 43
Normal high; 75
Normal low; 55
Precipitation
Yesterday; none
Normal June; 5.19 inches
YTD actual; 19.67 inches
YTD normal; 21.79 inches
Last year
High; 76
Low; 68
Precip.; 0.01
YTD precip.; 21.19 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:47 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, showers and possibly a thunderstorm likely all night. Low around 47. Possible wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Jefferson County
Tonight, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday, a chance of showers in early morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Elk County
Tonight, showers and possibly a thunderstorm throughout the night. Low around 47. West wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms in early morning hours. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday night, Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Saturday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.