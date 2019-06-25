24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 78
Low 65
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.19 inches
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual 24.60 inches
YTD normal 21.79 inches
Last year
High 76
Low 49
Precip. none
YTD precip. 24.49 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:50 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, chance of showers and thunderstorms till midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Jefferson County
Tonight, isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Elk County
Tonight, chance of showers and thunderstorms until midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Friday, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday night, chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday, chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday night, chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday, chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 79.