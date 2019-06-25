24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 78

Low 65

Normal high 75

Normal low 55

Precipitation

Yesterday 0.19 inches

Normal June 5.19 inches

YTD actual 24.60 inches

YTD normal 21.79 inches

Last year

High 76

Low 49

Precip. none

YTD precip. 24.49 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:50 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, chance of showers and thunderstorms till midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Jefferson County

Tonight, isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Elk County

Tonight, chance of showers and thunderstorms until midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Friday, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday night, chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday, chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday night, chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday, chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

