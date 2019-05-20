24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 67
Low 42
Normal high 67
Normal low 47
Precipitation
Yesterday NA inches
Normal May 3.87 inches
YTD actual NA inches
YTD normal 16.60 inches
Last year
High 77
Low 51
Precip. none
YTD precip. 18.73 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:30 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Tomorrow night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Jefferson County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
Tomorrow, partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Tomorrow night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Elk County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Tomorrow night, a chance of showers all night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Friday night, a chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.