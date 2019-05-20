24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 67

Low 42

Normal high 67

Normal low 47

Precipitation

Yesterday NA inches

Normal May 3.87 inches

YTD actual NA inches

YTD normal 16.60 inches

Last year

High 77

Low 51

Precip. none

YTD precip. 18.73 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:30 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.

Tomorrow night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Jefferson County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.

Tomorrow night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Elk County

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.

Tomorrow night, a chance of showers all night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.

Friday night, a chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

