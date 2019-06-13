24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 72
Low 43
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday none
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual 19.33 inches
YTD normal 21.79 inches
Last year
High 77
Low 63
Precip. none
YTD precip. 21.19 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:47 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%
Jefferson County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday, a chance of showers all day. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday night, rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Elk County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday night, showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Sunday, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, high near 77.