24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 72

Low 43

Normal high 75

Normal low 55

Precipitation

Yesterday none

Normal June 5.19 inches

YTD actual 19.33 inches

YTD normal 21.79 inches

Last year

High 77

Low 63

Precip. none

YTD precip. 21.19 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:47 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%

Jefferson County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday, a chance of showers all day. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday night, rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Elk County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday night, showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Sunday, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, high near 77.

