24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 80
Low 58
Normal high 67
Normal low 47
Precipitation
Yesterday 1.03 inches
Normal May 3.87 inches
YTD actual 16.94 inches
YTD normal 16.60 inches
Last year
High 80
Low 65
Precip. none
YTD precip. 18.9 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:38 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tomorrow, a chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night, mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Jefferson County
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Tomorrow night, mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees
Elk County
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Tomorrow night, mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Saturday, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Monday, sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Monday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Tuesday, sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.