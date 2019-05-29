24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 80

Low 58

Normal high 67

Normal low 47

Precipitation

Yesterday 1.03 inches

Normal May 3.87 inches

YTD actual 16.94 inches

YTD normal 16.60 inches

Last year

High 80

Low 65

Precip. none

YTD precip. 18.9 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:38 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tomorrow, a chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow night, mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.

Jefferson County

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.

Tomorrow night, mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees

Elk County

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.

Tomorrow night, mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Saturday, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.

Monday, sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.

Monday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.

Tuesday, sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.

