24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 67

Low 41

Normal high 67

Normal low 47

Precipitation

Yesterday none

Normal May 3.87 inches

YTD actual 14.99 inches

YTD normal 16.60 inches

Last year

High 75

Low 55

Precip. none

YTD precip. 18.8 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:32 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms all night. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and frequent lightning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Wind gusts as high as 26 miles per hour. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.

Tomorrow night, a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Jefferson County

Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Wind gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.

Tomorrow night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.

Elk County

Tonight, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the night. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and frequent lightning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.

Tomorrow night, a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Saturday, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then scattered showers throughout the night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.

Tuesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.

