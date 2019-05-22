24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 67
Low 41
Normal high 67
Normal low 47
Precipitation
Yesterday none
Normal May 3.87 inches
YTD actual 14.99 inches
YTD normal 16.60 inches
Last year
High 75
Low 55
Precip. none
YTD precip. 18.8 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:32 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms all night. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and frequent lightning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Wind gusts as high as 26 miles per hour. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Tomorrow night, a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Jefferson County
Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Wind gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Tomorrow night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Elk County
Tonight, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the night. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and frequent lightning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Tomorrow night, a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Saturday, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then scattered showers throughout the night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Tuesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.