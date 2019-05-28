24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 80
Low 58
Normal high 67
Normal low 47
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.65 inches
Normal May 3.87 inches
YTD actual 16.56 inches
YTD normal 16.60 inches
Last year
High 88
Low 62
Precip. none
YTD precip. 18.9 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:37 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms all night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tomorrow, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m., then rain likely throughout the night, then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Jefferson County
Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tomorrow, a slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Elk County
Tonight, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tomorrow, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m., then rain likely throughout the night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Friday, a chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Saturday night, scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.
Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.