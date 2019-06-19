24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 75

Low 65

Normal high 75

Normal low 55

Precipitation

Yesterday 0.46

Normal June 5.19 inches

YTD actual 23.41 inches

YTD normal 21.18 inches

Last year

High 72

Low 66

Precip. 0.45

YTD precip. 22.66 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:49 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, showers and possibly a thunderstorm through the

night. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday, a chance of showers in early morning. Partly sunny, with

a high near 71. Northwest wind with gusts as high as 21 mph. Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Jefferson County

Tonight, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm into the evening then a chance of showers through the night. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday, partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday night, mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Elk County

Tonight, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday, chance of showers early morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind with gusts as high as 20 mph. Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday night, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday night, chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

