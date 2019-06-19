24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 75
Low 65
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.46
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual 23.41 inches
YTD normal 21.18 inches
Last year
High 72
Low 66
Precip. 0.45
YTD precip. 22.66 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:49 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, showers and possibly a thunderstorm through the
night. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday, a chance of showers in early morning. Partly sunny, with
a high near 71. Northwest wind with gusts as high as 21 mph. Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Jefferson County
Tonight, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm into the evening then a chance of showers through the night. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday, partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday night, mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Elk County
Tonight, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday, chance of showers early morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind with gusts as high as 20 mph. Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday night, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday night, chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.