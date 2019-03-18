24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 39

Low 24

Normal high 44

Normal low 27

Precipitation

Yesterday none

Normal March 3.61 inches

YTD actual NA inches

YTD normal 9.34 inches

Last year

High 46

Low 18

Precip. none

YTD precip. 10.19 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 7:14 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 7:19 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.

Tomorrow night, a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Jefferson County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Tomorrow night, a chance of rain, mainly after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Elk County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tomorrow night, a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Thursday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday, sunny with a high near 50.

Saturday night, mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

