24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 39
Low 24
Normal high 44
Normal low 27
Precipitation
Yesterday none
Normal March 3.61 inches
YTD actual NA inches
YTD normal 9.34 inches
Last year
High 46
Low 18
Precip. none
YTD precip. 10.19 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 7:14 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 7:19 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Tomorrow night, a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Jefferson County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Tomorrow night, a chance of rain, mainly after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Elk County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Tomorrow night, a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Thursday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday, sunny with a high near 50.
Saturday night, mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
