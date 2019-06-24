24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 89
Low 56
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday trace
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual 22.23 inches
YTD normal 21.79 inches
Last year
High n/a
Low n/a
Precip. n/a
YTD precip. n/a
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:50 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday night, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Jefferson County
Tonight, Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday, slight chance of showers till noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday night, slight chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Elk County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 58
Wednesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms through the evening, then a slight chance of showers till midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday night, mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Saturday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday night, chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 77.