24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 89

Low 56

Normal high 75

Normal low 55

Precipitation

Yesterday trace

Normal June 5.19 inches

YTD actual 22.23 inches

YTD normal 21.79 inches

Last year

High n/a

Low n/a

Precip. n/a

YTD precip. n/a

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:50 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday night, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Jefferson County

Tonight, Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday, slight chance of showers till noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday night, slight chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Elk County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 58

Wednesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms through the evening, then a slight chance of showers till midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday night, mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday night, chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

