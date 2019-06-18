24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 73
Low 62
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.72 inches
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual 22.95 inches
YTD normal 21.79 inches
Last year
High 80
Low 72
Precip. 0.34
YTD precip. 22.21 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:49 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm throughout the night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday, chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm all day. High near 74. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday night, showers and thunderstorms into the evening, then possible showers through the night. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Jefferson County
Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday, showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible through the evening. Cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Elk County
Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday, chance of showers and thunderstorm all day. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday night, showers and thunderstorms through the evening, then showers likely into early morning. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Friday, a chance of showers in early morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday night, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.