Campfire Day and Night is celebrated on the first Saturday in August.
It celebrates the fact that a campfire can be enjoyable no matter the time of day. Many people think of campfires at dusk or at night after a full day of activities while out camping but a campfire can also be enjoyed during daytime hours. To celebrate Campfire Day and Night it is suggested that the campfire be started at 4 p.m. and enjoyed into the evening.
Campfires can be enjoyed while camping at a designated campground, in one of the state park campgrounds as well as at home in the backyard.
A campfire can be used to cook dinner on – from hotdogs to foil-wrapped corn or potatoes to mountain pies and so much more. It is also a fun way to teach children fire safety. Campfires also lend themselves to great places in which to tell stories or sing songs.
So celebrate Campfire Day and Night this Saturday, August 3, because the sunsets are getting earlier and soon school will begin.