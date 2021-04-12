Last week was National Library Week, and we hope you had a chance to visit your local library.
We have plenty of books, DVDs, magazines, computer use and now iPads in the children’s area, as well as a new used-books-for-sale section.
Maybe you’re a fan of reading on your device. We have an app for that. It’s called Libby and all you need is your library card to log in and choose from thousands of books.
The Redbank Valley Public Library’s book and bake sale is right around the corner and will run Monday through Thursday, April 26-29, during regular business hours. We will have plenty of goodies and books for sale. You’re bound to find something to take home with you.
The library will host a ceramic painting class on Monday, April 19 at 6 p.m. Call or stop in to sign up. Space is limited.
We will be painting the lacy figurines in the picture shown (along with other animals as well). Dot always brings several different things; you’re bound to find one you love!
Also, the Redbank Valley Day of Giving will be coming up on Thursday, May 6 and our community needs your donations now more than ever. Every small contribution adds up to make a library that can better serve you.
Mailings will be sent out this month. Watch for yours and send in your much needed donation.
We are planning a Spring Cleanup Day to freshen up the landscaping around the library on Saturday, April 24 starting at 9 a.m. If you’re interested in helping, we could use a few extra hands. Don’t forget your gardening gloves and any tools that that might be useful. We will be weeding, pruning and putting down new mulch.
Our book for May’s book club is “The Ghost Bride” by Yangsze Choo. Check it out of our library or look for it online. We meet the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. and look forward to new faces.