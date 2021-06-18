FRENCHVILLE — People gathered in 1870 to celebrate the completion of the stone church in Frenchville. The congregation of the community will continue at the upcoming 150th Frenchville Picnic Dinner, according to Mary Kay Royer.
The event, sponsored by St. Mary Church, draws a crowd. In the past, lines subjected people to heat, leading one visitor to pass out, according to volunteer Diana Rowles. When the pandemic placed restrictions on gatherings, the picnic shifted to a take-out style.
Reduced lines and a diminished need for bodies to bus tables was a benefit. Observing the success, organizers brought back the take-out fashion for this year, according to Rowles.
The event, scheduled for July 18 from noon until 5:00 p.m., acts as a fundraiser for the church. For $15, people get a choice of barbecue or oven roasted chicken or ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, noodles, green beans, baked beans, cole slaw, pickled egg and beets, roll with butter and dessert.
People can pre-order meals and set a pick up time. Anyone with questions can call (814) 263 –4160. Orders must be received and paid for by Monday, July 5.
Tables and chairs will be available for those wanting to sit. The Moore Brothers will provide entertainment at 1 and 3 p.m., according to Royer. Children’s games and bingo are also planned.
On Saturday night, fireworks will go off beside the picnic grounds at 10 p.m., according to Royer. Organizers planned a brilliant display in honor of the 150th anniversary, Royer noted.
Elements of the picnic changed over time. Although ice cream remains available, it is no longer hand cranked. In 1916, about 100 gallons of ice cream were hand cranked, Royer said.
Organizers kept track of the picnic’s past. The picnic was not held one year during World War II, which led to this year marking its anniversary, Royer noted.
Throughout time, the event presents an opportunity for the community to come together. Other churches became involved over the years, volunteering to help with the event.
People return to the picnic year after year, according to Royer. Some travel from other states. This year, a visitor is driving from Georgia to bring her grandmother to the event, Royer said. People began inquiring about the picnic in January, according to Royer.
“It’s a very relaxed picnic,” Rowles stated, “almost like a family reunion.”
Volunteering for the event is almost like a rite of passage, Rowles noted. Rowles’ family has been raised through the church for over five generations.
Kitchen staff will begin tackling prep in earnest on Saturday, Rowles stated. Organizers value freshness, and food running out during the event, such as gravy, will be made on site.
“Everything is fresh,” Rowles said. “It’s not like it’s waiting for two days to be scooped out.”
The picnic sold about 500 meals last year, according to Rowles. Although it is take-out fashion, the large portions and community bonding remain.
“It is still the same Frenchville Picnic Dinner,” Rowles said.