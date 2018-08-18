UNIVERSITY PARK —The Center for the Performing Arts announced its 2018–19 event lineup in June, but a director’s closer look at the schedule resulted in a timely season theme—“I Am Woman.”
“It started to become quite clear that we are presenting a season that features an abundance of strong, talented, inspirational, brave, confident, determined women both on the stage and behind the scenes,” said Marketing and Communications Director Laura Sullivan. “The theme ‘I Am Woman’ just organically grew from this single thread that weaves a rich and colorful tapestry showcasing women in the arts.”
Starting with the season’s first performer—jazz vocalist Veronica Swift with The Emmet Cohen Trio on Thursday, Sept. 20—the schedule features women of all ages, cultures, genres and disciplines in leadership and supporting artist roles. The concept fits well with the second season of the center’s Diversity and Inclusion Collaborative, which aims to introduce audiences to a variety of cultures, artforms and ways of thinking that embrace the unfamiliar.
In 2018, women continue to contribute their talents to the realm of politics, to the fight against indignity and injustice, and to the growing number of leadership roles in society. For women artists around the world, the performing arts provide an opportunity for self-empowerment, which may result in improved economic, educational and social spheres.
The season is symbolic of the success women artists and allies have found through determination, despite hardship and with the help of supporters. When you support woman artists, you recognize their challenges, validate their talents and help them to advance their achievements.
“I am proud that we will shine an even brighter spotlight this season on the incredible women artists, creators and arts professionals whose stories, creativity and artistry are inspirational to us all,” said center Director George Trudeau.
Read more about the season theme at cpa.psu.edu/iamwoman. Learn about the Diversity and Inclusion Collaborative at cpa.psu.edu/diversity.
Tickets for the season's performances are available online at www.cpa.psu.edu or by phone at 814-863-0255 or 800-ARTS-TIX.
Find the Center for the Performing Arts on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PSCPA, on Twitter at www.twitter.com/psupresents and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/psupresents.
