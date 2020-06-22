PARKER – In an effort to protect one another from contracting and spreading COVID-19, Central Electric Cooperative has decided to cancel its traditional annual meeting and member appreciation event at Whitehall Camp and Conference Center in Emlenton.
However, the director election and a nonpublic, annual business meeting will still take place.
Members will still receive a director election ballot by mail in July. However, this ballot has been expanded to allow for member participation within the respective areas of the normal business meeting. The results from this ballot will be announced at the nonpublic, annual business meeting on Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at CEC’s headquarters in Parker. Detailed directions on completing the ballot and how to vote can be found on the ballot. Additionally, if members have any questions they’d like addressed at the annual business meeting they are encouraged to do so through their July issue of Power Lines, CEC’s website, or by calling 1-800-521-0570.
After the meeting, the results will be posted to CEC’s website. A recording of the meeting will also be available for members to view.
Central Electric Cooperative Inc. serves approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer and Venango counties.