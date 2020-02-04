CLEARFIELD — The Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show will return to the Clearfield County Fairgrounds March 20-22.
The three-day show has expanded this year to add new programs and attractions and will occupy both the Expo I and Expo II buildings. This year, the “Take’m Out Coyote Hunt is being organized to coincide with the show and Whitetails Unlimited will occupy Expo I with numerous displays and a banquet to be held Saturday evening.
A slate new of presenters this year Brad Lockwood of Outdoor Edge’s Love of the Hunt TV and local popular predator hunter, Jerry Lannen. Both Lockwood and Lannen will present seminars throughout the weekend.
The Arena Training Group, a combat veteran-owned training company and Master Instructor in Critical Skills such as law enforcement training, tactics and firearms skills and techniques, firefighting and rescue topics, survival training, and family security and preparedness will host a seminar as well as a virtual shooting competition.
Making a welcome return to the area is National Pro-staffer and host of Rush Outdoors and Pursuit Channels’ World of Rush, Tim Andrus. Andrus will host “meet and greets” and perform various seminars. Edson Waite from Buckmasters will be on hand Saturday and Sunday of the show this year to score both antlers and sheds, and Unified Sportsmen of Pennsylvania will host a CWD forum on Saturday.
A new array of manufacturers and exhibitors will fill Expo II. Attendees will have the opportunity to win door prizes with the main prize of a Polaris Ranger 500 donated by Carn’s Equipment Company. All prizes will be drawn at the end of the show on Sunday.
There will be food vendors, chain saw carvers and more. A full schedule of events will be released at a later time.
The show is sponsored by Carns Equipment, Visit Clearfield County, the Clearfield County Fair & Park Board, Seven Mountains Media (Bigfoot, Passport and POP radio), Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub and GANT News and is held in conjunction with the annual sales events at Grice Gun Shop, Bob’s Army & Navy and Jim’s Sports Center. Show hours are Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.. Admission is $5 per adult, kids 12 and under are free.
Visitors to the event website centralpaoutdoorshow.com can view exhibitor specials offered throughout the show, find host hotels and obtain more event information. Attendees are encouraged to visit the site for updates and event schedules or visit the show’s facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/centralpaoutdoorshow/