Ms. Kitchen's Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
I want a rainbow makeup set and a unicorn stuffie. I want a rainbow cat squishie and rainbow cat stuffie with a horn. I love you!
Love, Paityn
Dear Santa,
You are nice! Thank you for my presents! I want a Barbie doll and a doll house.
Love, Kaylene
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie and I want a pretend cat. I also want a pretend brown dog. I like your reindeer! I like Rudolph!
Love, Alivia
Dear Santa,
Thanks for making my elf come back! Can I have new crayons and a new pair of gloves? I want new red sneakers. Thanks for coming back.
This is from Brentley
Dear Santa,
You’re the best because you bring presents! Can I have a big Barbie doll house and walking spirit hourse set? Thank you!
Love, Sophia
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolph real? I want an LOL Doll for Christmas.
Love, Brynn
Hi Santa! I love you! Can I have a bike, scooter, and helmet? Thank you!
Love, Hunter
Dear Santa,
I miss you. For Christmas I want slime, LOL Dolls, and Legos. I love you!
Love, Raelyn
Dear Santa,
Hi! Will Rudolph be the leader? I want a racecar for Christmas and a racing bike.
From, Logan
Ms. Kriner's Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Alex. I am 6 years old. I’m so excited for you to come to my house. For Christmas I want you to bring all my friends & family everything they ask for. I want a remote control car and a dinosaur. Will you bring my brother Chayse them too? Santa I’m going to leave you some cookies and milk, and some carrots for the reindeer. Be safe Santa1 Please don’t wreck you sleigh!
Alexander Welsh
Dear Santa
I love you. I want a nintendo DS, a Ryans World safe and a tank. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love Mason
I want a fire truck, rc car, dog
Bricen Alvetro
Dear Santa,
I was good this year. What I want for Christmas is two spitfires and two red Messerschmidts.
Marcus Hayes
Dear Santa,
Could I please have a Barbie, red, purple, and pink slime, and a stuffed toy cat. Thank you Santa,
Love, Kona
Dear Santa
This year I would like slime cluster and a picture of a mountain. Please.
Owen Clark
Dear Santa,
I would like legos, and a Rocket. Spacestation and a laser with space rocks. I love you, Mrs. Claus and the Elves.
P.S. My puppy commit has been very bad this year, could you help him be good so that he can be on the good list.
Nicholas Heitzer
Dear Santa,
Can you please give my family nice presents this year. Something nice for my brothers Hunter and Joey. My wish for Christmas is a toy dog and a new purse. Please tell all the reindeer I said hello and I love them. And I love you Santa & Mrs. Claus.
Love AnnMarie
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. Please bring me a few things from my list. Please bring presents for Dani too and my sister Eva.
Naomi Bovaird
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a Barbie with rainbow hair. Thank you very much
Emerii
Dear Santa,
I would like a birthday Baby Alive a toy dog and some hot chocolate to share with my Daddy.
Abbey Burns
Dear Santa,
I wish every year was a special year. The elves did something special for me. I can’t believe they put presents in the tree. I would like an american girl doll. I would also like a cat that walks, meows, and purrs. I would also like binoculars and a make up kit! With a kitty on the bag please1 I know my manners and please’s. Dear Santa, be healthy and strong. This is from me Dani. Dear Santa i don’t want you to give up being a good Santa.
Danielle Knisely
Dear Santa,
I want a phone, candy canes, rock collecter set, stuffed animal, foxy (game/F.N.A.F.), Greedy Granny, (game) Cotton Candy Machine, and a transformer, and can you ask how the raindeer are? and how santa likes his cookies? (sister wrote this, he told me what he wanted.)
Willem Gardner
Miss Schneider's First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, I am Charlie. I was good. Have I been good? I like your reindeer. I love you Santa. I am excited for Christmas. I love your elves. I like elf ears. I miss you. I will give you milk and carrots for your reindeer. I want hair ties and squishies. Maybe I will see you on Christmas.
Love, Charlie
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffy cat and an LOL and a Jojo doll. I am going to give you cookies when you come. I might come to Walmart to see you. I love you.
Love, Ash
Dear Santa,
I was good. I will give your reindeer food. I will leave out cookies and milk for you. Do you want chocolate milk? I want Bakugan, matchbox cars, monster trucks, new clothes, a new house, new legos, a mask, a flag, marbles, a gingerbread man, a pen, a box, and a stocking because I don’t have one. I want a new elf name Sammy, not a girl one, and a measuring tape. Merry Christmas1
Love, Cal
Dear Santa,
I will give your reindeer food. I want a GoPro. I will give cookies to you. I will get pictures with you and my brother.
Love Neeko
Dear Santa,
Hi, I love you. I want Legos. I have been good. We go to our family for Christmas. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I am excited for Christmas.
Love, Grayson
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! My name is Richelle. Hi Santa, I love you. I love you Santa. Have I been good Santa? On Christmas I will leave cookies and carrots for your reindeer. I want a Reborn Doll for Christmas. My brother wants a Playstation 4. My mom wants a candy doll. I am excited for Christmas.
Love, Ricki
Dear Santa,
I want a baby Hatichimal and I want a baby ladybug and a boy LOL doll. We will make more cookies for you. I brought Sparklels (my elf) to school. Merry Christmas!
From, Lillian
Dear Santa,
I was good. I want an elf next year to hide places at my house until Christmas. I want lots of matchbox cars. I want pajamas that actually fit me, because I have like none. I’m giving you chocolate chip cookies probably, and carrots for the reindeer, and chocolate milk. Every year I leave you white milk but this is going to be my first year I leave you chocolate milk.
From Rylan
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, you’re my friend. You are nice. I like you. I am very thankful for you. I want a credit card for my mom, a credit card for my dad, a remote car for me and my brother, a new dog for my brother, a new bow for my sister, and new glasses for my grandma. That’s all I want. Merry Christmas! I’ll make you cookies.
Love, Cameron
Dear Santa,
I’m not going to give you cookies because we have something else. I love you. Please give me a lunchbox and a water bottle. Thank you! Merry Christmas!
Love, Michelle
Dear Santa,
I want an elf and a LOL doll. I want Barbies, a Barbie with rainbow hair, Barbie Cars, and Barbie Kids. I want a LOL for my sister too. My big sister loves LOLs. I want a car for my mom and dad. I want a car for my sister and my stepsister and stepbrother. I want to make cookies for you.
From, Abigail
Dear Santa,
I am excited for Christmas but I won’t see you. I still want a VR, like I told you, but I already got Luigi’s Mansion 3. I don’t know if we will leave cookies yet, but I think we will this year. Merry Christmas!
From, Dante
Dear Santa,
I want an X-Box and stuffed animals.
Love, Lexi
Dear Santa,
Hi! I’ve been really good this year. Maybe someday I can meet you. Merry Christmas!
Love, Addi
Mrs. Bash's First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want hot wheels.
Evan Lippert
Dear Santa,
Can I have a hoover board? Can I have a remote control tractor? What is your favorite cookie? What is your favorite reindeer?
Kip Null
Dear Santa,
I always liked you. I wish for a motorized scooter.
RyLynn Cressley
Dear Santa,
I want a reborn. How old are you? When is your birthday?
Callie Hynds
Dear Santa,
Can I have some batteries for Christmas? What is your favorite kind of cookie? Can I have a Barbie doll for Christmas?
Adella Duttry
Dear Santa,
I will give you extra cookies and milk. I want an R.C. car.
Bryce Bowser
Dear Santa,
Can you please get me a camera. I will take whatever you want to give me.
Briella Ruffolo
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? How are your elves? I want a dirt bike.
Logan Ruchlewicz
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! What are the names of all your reindeer. Are you elves good?
Bill Bell
Dear Santa,
What do you do? What does Rudolph do? What does Prancer do? What does Mrs. Claus like to do? Can I have a whole stocking of candy?
Colben Wise
Dear Santa,
Why do we have snow in December? I want a Hot Wheel car. Why do we have brownies on December 8th?
Atley Palumbo
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL doll house. When is your birthday? I want slime. I want a new doll baby.
Brianna Shaffer
Dear Santa,
How many cookies do you eat in a night? How many presents do you deliver? Can I have a baby doll?
Ella Brooks
Dear Santa,
Can I have a baby doll that can change its hair color. Can I have some Disney Princess pajamas. I want a flamingo pillow and blanket.
Lillian Probst
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike. I want an electric jeep. I want Legos. I want an elf on the shelf.
Jace Frantz
1st Grade
Mrs. Garrison's First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want a computer, Jojo Siwa stuff, and math stuff for Christmas. I want to know how old you are. Also, I have been good this year!
Your friend, Jocelynn Holben
Dear Santa,
I would like a gaming computer, a cotton candy machine toy that really makes cotton candy, and squishies for Christmas. How do the reindeer fly?
Your friend, Theresa Boyer
Dear Santa,
Hi1 I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a stuffed animal elf, American girl doll clothes, a dog that can walk and poop, and a kid’s sewing machine.
Your friend, Lakelynn Thomas
Dear Santa,
I am so excited for you to come! For Christmas I want a unicorn cry baby, an LOL surprise, and a rainbow mermaid tail. I also want to tell you that I love you!
Your friend, Kenzi Overholser
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike, a computer, and a computer game that is Farmer Simulator 19 for Christmas this year. I want to know how many elves do you have?
Your friend, Caeden Stoneberg
Dear Santa,
This is what I want this year, a real life dirt bike, a giant dirt bike RC car, and a side by side car you drive by yourself. I also want a 3-inch-long ATV. I hope you are doing good. How are you today?
Your friend, Landon Martin
Dear Santa,
I want to know how many elves do you have? I want a phone, a Nintendo switch, and a computer for Christmas this year. I have been okay this year1
Your friend, Samantha Evans
Dear Santa,
I want a ball gun, a computer, and a toy Forky for Christmas. I have been good this year!
Your friend, Owen Kulbatsky
Dear Santa,
I want Google in my room, a pet star fish, and more ultimate Pokemon cards. I want you to know I like Minecraft. I want the Lego Minecraft because I have the regular Minecraft.
Your friend, Liam Linberg
Dear Santa,
I would like a new Tom Brady football for Christmas. I also want a Tom Brady playing football picture and a Tom Brady cup.
Your friend, Preston Hallowell
Dear Santa,
How can you fly your sled? For Christmas this year I want an Antonio Brown jersey, Troy Polamalu jersey he is my favorite player, and all the Steelers picture so I can see them.
Your friend, Bentley Hallowell
Dear Santa,
I really want the Fortnite Battle Bus and a Fortnite golf cart. That is all I want for Christmas. Can you get me a new toothbrush too?
Your friend, Liam Kifer
Dear Santa,
Can I have a pet puppy and a unicorn for Christmas? I want to ask you how do your elves fly?
Your friend, Macy Heindl
Dear Santa,
I want a unicorn baby and thank you for a unicorn baby. I like Khloe so much and she is in my heart because she is my sister. She is the best sister ever and I want you to bring her a snowman baby. Santa I love you!
Your friend, Emma Shimmel
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want my family to be happy! I want a husky (maybe?), Ninja turtles, and I would want to get my sister a painting of me and my family. I am a good boy and I am doing good at school. Thanks Santa!
Your friend, Jax Nelson
Dear Santa,
I would like a hover board, a swamp turtle, and some kind of games for Christmas!
Your friend, Caden Shank
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want more baby dolls, Barbies, and some more paper to color on. I would also like you to get my dog some more food. How many elves do you have at the North Pole?
Your friend, Kaidence Hester
Mrs. Coder's Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I like that you giv me joy for my famly and frends. I want a werewolf suit, Darth vader suit, super hero legos, video gmaes 360, x-box 360
Sonny Belt
Dear Santa,
My name is Brody V. I hope my family has a great Christmas. I want a ps4, gta5, and some other stuff. What do you do in the summer?
Brody Vasilauskas
Dear Santa,
How do you make those toys? How do you have magic? Could you please bring me a toy super hero guy, a remote control truck, and a race car.
Love, Trevor
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good Chrismiss. I wuold like a Novie lime green, Modded conputer + gmod and I want a fit bit ace2 with a wine red band.
Dalton Stoneberg
Dear Santa, I hop you are doing good in the North Pole. Are the reindeer doing on the role? I am kind to my freins. May I have a big hachmole egg. How are the elves doing? Are you drinking a lot of hot cholkit? May I have a litte live pet kitten.
Love Alexa
Dear Santa, I hope you are haveing a good time at the North Pole. the present I want is a I phone 6s and a slime set and a new notebook and phone holder
Love Dmitrius
Dear Santa and Mis Claus, Are your elfs wokin? I wod like some roblox cards and rebot a hover bord. I hope I was good.
Bryton
Dear Santa, are your elfs busy yet? we have an elf in our class room and his name is clarince. and my elf at home name is charlie.
Nathan Thomas
Dear Santa, How is your elfes doing Santa? I am good sometime Santa. can I have a phone santa. and a fake nail that are unicorn santa. Merry Christmas Santa.
Love, Jolie
Dear Santa, how are you? I know you a busy but can you put this on your list. This year I wold like a saxaphone, as many goosebumps books as you can, a motle rocket, all the stuff to make inventions, and lots of history books. Thats all.
Houston Vasquez
Dear Santa
May name is Colton Nissel. have been good My family has been good too. I hope you are keeping everything under control. I want a phone and a cowboy hat.
Colton Nissel
Dear Santa,
how are scout and sugarflake and how are your reindeer. I would like a hoverboard and a phone and a LOL doll and a real puppy It looks like a orio and a electric scooter go pro a waterproof.
Abagail Bortz
Dear Santa
I really want a dert bike. novie I want it to be blue and I want a neckles I want it to be a cros and I want 50 and 1,000 dollars and I want gta5 game and I really want som jordan’s and I want a alexa.
Tristan Dunlap
Dear Santa,
You are a happ and jolly guy I try to be good and can I please have a cry baby is Mrs. Claus good cook. How is your reindeer doing good.
Love, Aubree ps. Merry Christmas
Dear, Santa
I hope you rest before Christmas. I would like a lil woodzeez camper set and, lil woodzeez Food Truck and, Calico Critter puppty family.
Love Adalynn
Dear Santa,
I hope you’r reindeer are doing will. Our elf is really nice and is name is really nice too. Pleas can you give me all little lego Jrasic World sets that I don’t have pleas. Have a grate Christmas!
Love, Joanna
Dear Santa,
Elly, Buddy and Elfe has ben grat. But Elly and Buddy ate to muth coockies. I hope your well. My famile never get gifts. I wish my famile gits gifts. And I want a hairgol, slime, yellow elf and a watr bottle.
Ramiya Nolet
Dear Santa,
My name is Leah Vasilauskas. I hope my family will have a great Christmas and spread love all over the world me and my family believe that you are real and you will give us presents this year. What I want for Christmas is a: PS4, a holiday Barbie doll that I can dress for every holiday, and a makeup set.
Leah Vasilauskas
Dear Santa
how do you deliver to all thos kids. Can you plants vs zobie toys and nerf gun and hovie and i pod and dirt bike.
Love Lukas
Dear Santa,
My name is Eberlee Smochek. This year I’ve been OK but, i still have time to fix it. I believe in you. Please can I have a white Christmas and some good makeup.
Eberlee Smocheck
Mrs. Delp's Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
Could you tell my elf to come to my home? Can you give me Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, new action figures but a little action figures, a Nintendo Switch, and an airplane where guys can fit in.
Kenny Johnson
Dear Santa,
How is your workshop? It’s good all the elves are doing their jobs like going to people’s houses. This Christmas I would like a lot of stuff. My elf is funny! Yesterday, he put plastic wrap on the doors but he put it really high and I did not run into it. This Christmas I want shoes, clothes, and more.
Ava Schweiger
Dear Santa,
Santa, how is the North Pole? Are your elves good? I think your elves are doing good. I want a pony set, the spirit set, train dragons set, a catronic that you sit on. Can you give Zack and my mommy a present? Can I have a nutcracker that cracks nuts?
Laila Shimmel
Dear Santa,
How is my elf Ava doing? Can you get me a hoverboard?
Natalie Avetro
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’m doing good thanks. Are the reindeer ok? I’m really excited for Christmas! I want Uno Blaster, Dos, Monopoly Cheater Edition, and a couple other things. Merry Christmas!
Matthew Stoner
Dear Santa,
I’d like to know what’s going on at the North Pole. I bet you’re working hard for Christmas. I bet your elves are working hard too. I hope you’re having a good time at the North Pole. Keep up the great work1 This Christmas I would like a dirt bike and Treasure X King’s Gold.
Cameryn Gump
Dear Santa,
How is it in the cold? How are the elves? I want Oclice VR headset and Guts and Glory game.
Kayge Himes
Dear Santa,
How are you? I heard your sleigh is getting filled. I have been good! My elf is funny. He has a mermaid tail on. Do you know my elf’s name? What cookies do you want?
Ellie Burnside
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a phone and LOLs.
Xiena Dean
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! How are you? I’m good. I want a doll for Christmas. How are your elves? Can I get a My Life doll for Christmas and some clothes for My Life doll?
Brooklynn Brown
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is Caty Bot, new crayons, and a new crayon box. How are you doing? I really want to meet you and all of the reindeer.
Amelia Potthoff
Dear Santa,
How is it going up at the North Pole? I always wonder how many elves are there? There must be a lot of elves because there are a lot of kids. Can I name three things I need for Christmas? 1. My family 2. My little brother to be thankful for what I got him. 3. To have fun.
Avery Guthrie
Mrs. Bell's Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer and the elves doing? I want a remote control train and a jack in th box. How is Mrs. Claus?
Love Keith
Dear Santa,
I will leave out cookies and milk for you and leave out carrots for your reindeer. Can I please have a tablet, bay blades, a big box so that I could play in it, and a giant bear stuffed animal. Have a Merry Christmas. Ps I hope your elves are okay.
Your friend, Rohan
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? How are your elves? I want Luigi’s Mansion and a drone. I want a PS4.
Love your friend, Ty
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I want a computer please. How are your reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? If Elfie is being bad around the house write me a note. If he is messing I will be mad. Say hohoho when you’re at my house. If I hear you I will go to bed. I love my elf hiding he is so silly. He hides so hard. I hope I’m on the good list. One more thing I want Aladdin dolls please. Are there special elves?
Love, Jimmy
Dear Santa,
Are the reindeer being good? Did you get my list? I want a PC and a computer mouse and that’s all.
Love, Xzavier
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want Bakugans and a hoverboard and some chaper books. How do your reindeer fly? How long does it take to got to every country? How many countries do you go to?
Love, Vince
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? Thank you for bringing Shimmer. How are the reindeer doing? Can I have a hoverboard, kite, Barbie Dream House with a speaker Alexa and a TV?
Love your friend, Mara
Dear Santa,
How is the rein deer? How is the elves? Can I please have a phone card? Can I please have an i phone? Can I please have an xbox1? Can I please have a 3d camera? Can I please have a computer. Are you being good? How old are you?
Love, Carter
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? My elf is in the tree. Can I please have a doll, a tablet, and a Barbie dreamhouse? I am good. Ella is bad. I want a Barbie car, Barbie bed, Barbie clothes. How are you? What did my elf tell you about me and Ella? How is Mrs. Claus?
Love Emylee
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good. Do you know Holly and Buddy? I really hope you can bring a Bopeep Barbie and a milk shake maker. Even though this toy is old. Can you find a Giga pet. I really want the Bo peep costume with the staff and Audrey costume.
Love, Evangeline
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? Is Mrs. Claus and you good this year? This year I would like a computer, Alexa, I phone x, and a Barbie dream plane. Is Holly a good girl? You are the best gift giver ever.
Love, Kennedie
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? Can I have a tech deck and iphone 11 and Xbox 360, an Alexa, and a TV.
Love your friend, Axle
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? Can I get a Big fluffy Bear? Can I get a little fluffy Dog? Can I get pens and pencils? Can I get paper? Can I can LOLs and mini Brands?
Love, Savannah
Dear Santa,
Have the reindeer been good? I have seen that my elf has left my Grandma’s house. All I want for Christmas is a Chrome book, an iphone 11 pro, Alexa, TV, and an Xbox1 x with Fortnite, and a xbox live card.
Love, Bentley
Dear Santa,
I hope the reindeer are feeling good. How have you been doing? I have been a little bit bad. But I’ve been being good for the rest of the month. I might not get all the things I wanted. How’s Mrs. Clause? Is she being good? Well here’s what I want for Christmas: First, I want a chrome book. Second, I would like a drone. that’s all.
Love, your friend, Zachary Pearce
Dear Santa,
Are the reindeer sick? Can I have a TV, an Xbox 11, fortnite cosmos, and fortnite the game.
Love, Eliot
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I wish for a barbie dream house, and a barbie care, and a barbie bed, barbie clothes, and a blanket. How are the reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? My elf was sleeping on the board. Are the elves working hard?
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? This year I would like a LOL and a babydoll. Can you get me beautiful clothes like dresses, some pants, and a thing that will be special to me a jewelry box? Can you tell Liv unicorn sparkle and Christopher to go in a box to go to school with me?
Love, Lia Scolese
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? Did you get my letter? This year I want a 3D pen or the new LOL. Can you fix my necklace? Can you get my dad headphones?
Love, Beni
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I want a pic of me pop, and ipad, an iphone, a stuffed cat, and a stuffed dog, a Jojo doll with BowBow inside, and a notepad. Santa how old are you?
Love, Scarlett
Mrs. Bishop's third grade class
Dear Santa, my birthday is May 31st. What are your elves' names. I want a hoverboard, DS, and Barbie dolls. What is it like at the North Pole? Do you have magic powers? I have six siblings. From,
— Jacilynn Condon
Dear Santa, my name is Jaelyn. How are you? My favorite color is pink. I am eight years old. My favorite animal is a horse. What is your favorite animal? For Christmas I want a real looking baby doll, an art set, and a stuffed animal horse. I would also like jewelry. From,
— Jaeyln Cartwright
Dear Santa, Hi! How are you? How is Rudolph? My name is Catherine. I am in 3rd grade. I would like a new puppy. That is really all I want for Christmas. I am sure I will think of more things. Yours Truly,
— Catherine Allshouse
Dear Santa, Hi, my name is Chase Wadding. I know you are busy doing work. How is it going up there? I think I have been good. I'm trying to not ask for much this year. This year I am getting cheap stuff for Christmas. I would like football cards and football jerseys. You are so kind. Have a good year. Love,
— Chase
Dear Santa, my name is Shane. I am 9 years old. My wish list is I want Fortnite for the 3DS and a 3DS. Please Santa Claus. I like DC comic books. I challenge you to lift weights and eat healthy for two years. From,
— Shane Jones
Dear Santa, my name is Everett. My favorite food is macaroni and cheese. I am nine years old. What kind of cookies do you like? My favorite are Nutter Butters. What do the reindeer like? Can I please have a chromebook and an electric skateboard? What do you like to do in your spare time. Can I please have a new TV. From,
— Everett Gilbert
Dear Santa, My name is Mason Hunt. Thank you for the XBOX 1 that you gave me last year. Can you get me the game, Madin NFL Football for XBOX 1 for Christmas? Can you get my sister an XBOX 360 for Christmas? Can you get my dog a bone? SHe loves bones! Can you get my cats cat toys. They love them! Can you get me a coloring book for Christmas? Can you get me a new headset for Christmas?
— Mason
Dear Santa, my name is Ethan Frantz. Last year you got me a tranceformer. I want a xbox one and a couple of games for the xbox. You should get my brother a Buzz Lightyear for Christmas. Get my mom clothes for Christmas. Get my dad the new iPhone for Christmas and a $100 doller bill for Christmas. Love,
— Ethan
Dear Santa, I am Mason Ross. I am 8 years old. My birthday is 5 days after Christmas. You got me an action figure last year. Santa how are Rudolph and Mrs. Clause doing. I've been doing good this year. I hope that the elves are doing good. I want a 6x Pokemon card. Love,
— Mason
Dear Santa, How are you this year? I want to learn how to write in cursive. The only two things I want are for the family together as one and my Ghostbusters car fixed and brang home. Love,
— Joseph
Dear Santa, my name is Abigail Vasilauskas. I am nine years old. Last year you gave me a Huverboard! This year I would like a OMG Doll and a ladybug doll and a cat newer doll. For my mom would you give her a baby Pug? For my dad would you give him Star Wars action figure? For my sissters would you give them a OMG doll and asof? All I whan is for everyone to have a good Christmas. Love,
— Abbie
Dear Santa, my name is James Hannold. I am 8 years old. May I have a Hot Wheels set, boats, cars and Hot wheels track. Santa could you bring both my sisters Baby dols, barbe dols, sunny day cars, and toy books. Love,
— James Hannold
Dear Santa, my name is Mallory Kulbatsky and I am 8 years old. I like school. I love Christmas!!!! I woneder how are the reindeer? How are you? You are probably busy. I am doing good in school. I love cheer!!! Cheer is fun!!! I love finding myelf !!! I wish for a Ipad for Christmas!!! I hope you have a good Christmas and your elves too!!! From,
— Mallory Kubatsky
Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I have been good and a little bit bad, but I can explain. I have made a lot of Christmas presents for my family. THe elves are doing a good job looking over me, I think. I am doing good in school. May I have some toys and clothes for Christmas? First, I want some LOLs. Second, I want a container of slime. Third, I want clothes like pants, socks, shirts, PJ's, dresses, and maby a new phone. I will leave you cookies this year. Merry Christmas!
— Kynlee Guthrie
Dear Santa, Are you jolly today? I think you are jolly. I have been good a lot this year because I helped an old nice lady and helped a nice man. For Christmas this year, may I please have more time to see my brother, do more things with my dad, and have a cook set so I can bake with Mom? I don't cook with Mom a lot any more. I will make cookies and reindeer food for you. I hope you have a merry Christmas.
— Jane Mileski
Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing good. I have been good in Class and helped my friend for Christmas this year, may I have a TicTac Toy sprise pack, a soft pair of PJs, and a nail Blinger set. I really want a nail staper. I am going to leave out cookies and milk. For the reindeer, I'm going to leave carrots out. Have a safe trip,
— Jalyssa Brewer
Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope you are having fun at the North Pole. I have been good. I helped a friend when he was sad. For Christmas this tear, may I pleas have a Blinger set, the Greatest Showman soundtrack, and a art set? I want the soundtrack because I love music, and that movie. I have reindeer food and a plate of cookies and milk for you and the reindeer. Have a great Christmas.
— Vivian Hale
Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I hope you are doing fine. I have been good. I made a Christmas present for my friend and lisned to my parents. For Christmas this year, may I please have a Nintendo Switch, a giant squishie, a blinger, a Capsule Chic, and games for the Nintendo Switch. I am going to leave you cookies, an apple, milk, and carrots for the reindeer. I hope that you have a great CHristmas and a happy new year.
— Molly Bennett
Mr. Barron's third grade class
Dear Santa, Hi this is Easton and I have a few quesetons. Have you got more elves from last year. How old is Rudolph now. What is the normal temperature in the north pole. This year I have been trying to be good. The thing I want the most on my list is the pro controller to my Nintendo Switch. Santa, I love it when the snow ball comes because he does silly things. Yours truly,
— Easton
Dear Santa, Hi. My name is Belle. How are you doing? I bet you are very busy. I hope you and the reindeer are doing well. This Christmas, I would like LOL dolls, slime, I would also like a chair that is very fluffy. I have a question. Are you sick of eating all of the cookies? Sincerely,
— Belle Null
Dear Santa, My name is Kelsi Coakley. I'm 8 yars old My favorit thing to play with is coloring books. I also like books to reed. My elf came with a note. It said that I'm on the nice list. I'm happy that I'm on the nice list. For Christmas cold I have 1 thing it is a ornament that I can color. That wold be really nice. My elves are really tricky. Thay hide everywhere they are crazy I named the girl Scout and the boy Nick. I think thay like there names.
— Kelsi Coakley
Dear Santa, Hi Santa I'm Lance. Do you want cookies and milk. If you do I'll put them out on Christmas Eve. I won't forget your reibdeer. I will put reindeer food out in the front yard. I would like football addition of Little Mates. My brother Vince would like Pokemon cards. Love,
— Lance Davidson
Dear Santa, Hi my name is Karlee. I am a3rd grade student at C.G. Johnson Elementary school. How are the reindeer? Is Rudolph's nose still bright? My elves came and are doing crazy things. I don't want a lot for Christmas. But I would like an LOL doll, Omg doll, iphone, and a bucket of slime. Thank you! Love,
— Karlee Tapper
Dear Santa, How are you doing today? What I want for Christmas is a American girl doll. I want a dress and the shoes. I want pajamas for the doll too. Can I have a case for my Ipod that says my full name, even my middle name. I also want sparkles everywhere on my case. I want a cooking set. I have a question, do you help the elves make the toys? Love,
— Joelie Bussard
Dear Santa, How are you? My elf Hart has been doing some crazy stuff. This is the only thing I want for Christmas. It's an OMG Doll. Thank you for the presents the past nine years. Yours truly,
— Gracie King
Dear Santa, My name is Max. I like to make snow angels. I love Christmas! I want Legos. I hop my mom gets a new mug. My sister likes magic. I love reindeer! I love Hot wheels and books. Love,
— Max McGahey
Dear Santa, Hi! This is Callie Hayden. I think I have been pretty good this year. I don't want too much this year. I want an American girl doll. Can I please have a puppy? I would like LOL dolls. I hope Christmas and the reindeer are well. Love,
— Callie
Dear Santa Claus, How are you? Merry Christmas! I've been good, well at least in front of the elf. I've still been good while the elf wasn't there and sometimes bad. May I please have a new iPod? May I also have a Frozen case for my iPod? Again, Merry Christmas. Yours Truly,
— Alivia Dunn
Dear Santa, My name is Aubreigh. Thank you for the presents that you gave me last year. I loved them! I think this year I will be happy with a LOL doll camper and a LOL doll house. I love them! I also think that I will be happy with some new clothes and a coloring book. That is what I wish for and some LOL dolls please and thank you. Love,
— Aubreigh Hibbard
Dear Santa, My name is Zach. My year is going pretty good. What is your favorite cookie? I really want you to get both of my dogs squeaky bones. I really want an x-box-one. From,
— Zach
Dear Santa, My name is Elizabeth. I love to play with LOL dolls. My cousin loves to play with them too. Can you bring her some? Thank you for all the presents. It is kind and helpful. How do you do it. Please can you give me an LOL boy doll, and LOL girl doll, an LOL baby, and an LOL pet From,
— Elizabeth
Dear Santa, Hi my name is Landon Minns. I am in third grade. I go to school at C.G. Johnson. Are you and your reindeer doing good? Your elves are so funny they make me happy every morning. They do such a good job so do you! I really, really, really want airpods for Christmas this year. Also thanks a lot for getting me presents every year. How many presents do you make in a year? Love,
— Landon Minns
Dear Santa, Hi my name is Camden Frantz. What is your favorite reindeer? These are stuff I would like. Footballs, cars, games for an xbox 1, candy, and a hammer. Love,
— Camden
Dear Santa, I'm Landon Hoogereen from C.G. Johnson elementary school. How's the North pole actually how's Rudolph. I would like an electric drumset. And drumsticks for Christmas. Yours truly,
— Landon Hoogereen
Dear Santa, my name is Courtney. I have been good this year. This Christmas I would like to receive a camera and a new phone. My elf is on the beach right now. My elf's name is Candy Cane. Last year she taped her shelf. Then she fell off my shelf above my fireplace. She hurt herself. I felt so bad. Love,
— Courtney
Dear Santa, Hi my name is Bryanna Wilmoth. Every year your elves do a good jod making all the presents. Does Rudolph still get made fun of a little? Will you ever stop giving presents? I hope you don't. I like what you do. What do you do in summer? What do you like the most about Christmas? If I'm on the nice list can I have a hoverboard and a unicorn. How do your reindeer fly? Is it the food they eat? How many presents do you make a year? Yours truly,
— Bryanna Wilmoth
Mrs. Miller's third grade class
Dear Santa, I like Toy Story, I like Woody, Rex and Buzz light Year. I have been a good boy. I clean my room every day. I would like boxing gloves, a tadlet, and slime. I have the best friend. His name is David V. He is nice to me and everybody else. Sometimes we talk together on the bus. Sometimes we play togather. From,
— Ryder Dean
Dear Santa, I'm 8 years old. My name is Maddie. You got me PJ's last year. I always wanted a puppy for Christmas and stuff for it too! I always wanted some more black legging because I have 3 pairs, and posters for my room, squishies and scrunchies too! Thank you for giving me elves. They like to hide everywhere I hope you have a good Christmas! Love,
— Madelyn Mayhew
Dear Santa, I am 8 years old. My name is La'Mya Stowe. My favorite animal is a sloth. I always wanted a stuffed animal that was a sloth. I also always wanted a baby alive doll that can eat and talk and have some clothing. I really need 2 pairs of black legings that can stretch and 5 scrunchies that are multi-colored and an over size shirt with higroflask that is blue. Have a good Christmas. From,
— La'Mya Stowe
Dear Santa, My name is Derrick Joiner. Some of the things I hope I get for CHristmas are a hover board, legos, stuffed animals, tools, foot ball, School supplies, math book, toy cars, warter bottle, base ball, base ball bat, and basket ball. Some of the things that you gave me last year are XBOX one, XBOX card, a watch, a tablet, XBOX games, XBOX remote, and a TV. From,
— Derrick Joiner
Dear Santa, My name is Delaynie Campbell. I'm 8 years old. Can I have for Christmas LOL surprise dolls, slime, pokie-mon and baby alive. My favorite holidays are Christmas and Halloween. Santa can you bring my please? Can I have another thing for Christmas> My other thing is some Barbie Dolls and hair stuff. I like candy, ice cream, and teddy bear and stuff animals.
— Delaynie Campbell
Dear Santa, how are you doing this year? How are the reindeer too? I have been really good this year because I clean and sweap every room and make my bed. May I please have a laptop because my dad has a phone, may mom has a phone, and my big sister has a phone and a lpatop. I also want some new games for my DS and a couple of action figures. I'm going to leave out milk and cookies for you. Have a safe trip.
— David Valimont
Dear Santa, how are you? I hope you have a great Christmas. I been good. I've been helping my best friend. For Christmas, may I please have a LOl doll 14 surprise for Christmas because they're really fun to play with. I'll leave you milk and cookies and carrots for your reindeer. Merry Christmas.
— Peyton Taubman
Dear Santa, What's your favorite type of cookie? I want to know so we can make them for you. I have been good this year. I pushed the shopping cart for my mom! I also got some cans for my mom. For Christmas this year, may I please have Dinosaur toys. I want them because I want to make them fight. I will make your favorite cookies and give your reindeer some food. Merry Christmas and have a safe trip.
— Jacob Hartzell
Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus? I am fine. How are the reindeer? Are they eating healthy? I was good this year, so I hope I get all of the gift that I want this Christmas. I will leave you cookies and milk. I help my dad with his work and I help him prepare lunch. This year for Christmas, may I have a Sony playstation so I can play video games and a Fortnite rocket launcher to play with outside? I hope you have a very merry Christmas.
— David Ellinger
Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope you and Mrs. Claus are well. I have been good this year. I help my mom and I do my chores. For Christmas this year, may I please have a Barbie dream house and an American girl doll and accessories, art set, and squishies. I will leave out cookies and milk for you and carrots for your reindeer. Have a safe trip.
— Layla Byrne
Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well together. I have been good this year. I cleaned up where my mom told me to in my room. I listened to my dad when he told me to be quiet when he was playing Fortnite. For Christmas this year, may I please have boots with small heels, a Barbie dream camper, a Barbie dream house, a fidget spinner, and an LOL bigger surprise. I am going to leave reindeer food for the reindeer and cookies and milk for you. Have a safe flight.
— Cassy Barnett
Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope you had a great year. This year I was good. I have five caught you being good. I helped a friend get up. For Christmas this year, may please have a Morf Board because it morphs into a scooter, skateboard and a bounce board. The second things I want are some Transformers, also a Nintendo Swith, phone and a tablet. I'm going to leave cookies and milk and reindeer food. Have a great year.
— Anthony Haag
Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I hope you are having a merry Christmas. I've tried tried to be as good as I can. I've been good in class. I try not to be mean to my little sister. For Christmas, may I please have an L.O.L Glamper, a fashion Barbie doll, a robot cat. I want + robot cat because it will bring back memories of my sixth Christmas. Maybe I'll give you some milk and cookies. I hope you have a safe ride delivering presents.
— Reese Harry
Dear Santa, How are you, Mrs. Claus and your reindeer? How many elves do you have? I have been good at home. I have helped my mom, dad, grandma and grandpa. For Christmas this year may I please have a Nintendo switch with games, a DS2 with games, a treehouse with four rooms and a slide to go down, and a ladder to go up, and a robot with wheels and arms. I will leave you cookies and milk for you and carrots for your reindeer. I wish you a Merry Christmas!
— Mason Keller
Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope you are good. I have been good and a little bad to my sister. A way I have been good is I have been sharing my stuff with family and friends. For Christmas this year, may I please have an Xbox One, with Madden 20, and some magic stuff that makes someone fly like reindeer. One thing I really want is a lot of football cards with a hinder and a safe to put in the cards and binder. We are going to get some cookies and some carrots for you and the reindeer. I hope you have a good year.
— Cayden Hynds
Dear Santa, How are you and the reindeer doing? I hope Mrs. Claus is doing well too. I think I have been good this year because I cleaned my mom's fridge. For Christmas this year, may I please have a JuJu Smith Shustet jersey, Ben Rothlisburger jersey, and a Patrick Mahomes jersey because I really like football. I would like a Nintendo switch because I like games. I would like some football cards too. I will leave some cookies and milk. I hope you have a great trip. Merry Christmas!
— Ashton Geet
Dear Santa, How is Rudolph doing and the other eight reindeer? I hope they're doing good at the North Pole! Have I been bad or good? I help clean the house every day! For Christmas this year may I please have six lump of coal, a Nintendo switch, pikme pops, and LOL dolls? I would please like to have six lump of coal because I could burn the coal. We have trouble getting the fire going. I will have cookies they're not peanut butter. Corn for the reindeer, I hope they like corn. Have a good Christmas Santa Claus.
— Savana L. Thompson
Dear Santa, My name is Haley Morris. I am nine years old. My favorite food is chicken patties. I would like a decoration for mom. I would like a steeler ornament for my dad because my dad likes the steelers. I have something for you this year. I hope you like it. How is Mrs. Claus doing this year? How are you and your reindeer doing> How do your reindeer fly? I like the movie top Elf that was a good movie.
— Haley Morris
Dear Santa, My name is Faith. I like writing to you. Can you get me a hoverboard? Can you make a good Christmas for me at my new home? Do you have nine reindeer? Can you get me an iPhone II? I will get you some cookies. From,
— Faith Porrin
Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope you have a Merry Christmas. I have been good this year. I have opened the door for people. I have been doing all my homework. For Christmas this year, may I please have a Nintendo and a rainbow hoverboard? I will leave you and your reindeer some cookies and milk and some carrots. I hope you have a nice trip.
— Mercedes Mumford
Mrs. Buchanan's 4th grade class
Dear Santa,
For this Christmas I would like to have some x-box 360 controllars and 2 x-box 360 chargstashon.
Lucian
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the chapter book last year. This year for Christmas I would like a small write board, a houver board, and new high boots. This year lia would like a lot more Barbie doolls. Dom would like a natendo swich and hotwells cars. Brooke would like clouse.
With love, Taylor
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the gifts last year. I really want a tubowbot really want it because it has tubrow mode and gross mode. I need more chapsticks because I have none. And new gloves and arm pads for football. Because my gloves are too small and my arm pads got stolen. thanks and could you get me a turmpet? Because I want to practice it and the notes.
Kenzie McDonald
Dear Santa,
I want a $50,000 gold fered french bull dog and I want a iphone 11 max pro. I also want a dirtbike.
Colton Crawford
Dear Santa,
Thank you for toys you gave me last year. This year I would like a real pig please. Because I have been waiting forever. And I would love black hie heel boots because my old ones are wereing out. Also I would like a jumpsuit because I love them. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Sophie
Dear Santa,
Thak you for Nerf gun last year. This year can you get my cusite a toy snacks can you get a new ela so my old ela hase a friend. Can i have a bag have joly ranchers.
Coy Cordwell
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my toys last year. This year I need some new boot because my boots don’t fit me anymore. I want this year some books because I want to learn more how to learn to read. I want a new phone because so I can give my sister my other phone so she can have a phone. I want some new scoks because I keep losting my scoks. I want some boy barbies because I have two boy babies and I want more.
Love, Kaitlynn
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the nerf gun last year. Could I get Rocket League to play with my frieds. Could I get a new dirtbike helmet because my other one broke. Could I also like a cromebook to do homework. Could I get a robot nerf fun to have fun. Could I get an TV.
Aiden Keller
Dear Santa,
I need a dozen belts. And I need a lot of pants because I do not got a lot of pants that fit me.
Charles
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the stuf from last year. I need a helacopter because me and my sister wants to fly it.
Love, Kalen Reffolo
Dear Santa,
Thanks you for new xbox chair last year. This year I want new Jolly Ranchers for Christmas I want it because my brother likes to take min. I want a pole table this Christmas because I have nothing to do. I want a nintendo switch for Christmas because I can’t get my xbox one to work. I want a puppie for Christmas because Chanse wants someone to play with.
Johann Bernard
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my presents last year I loved them. I want headphones so moma and dad don’t hear my music. I want a hoverboard cus Ive been wanting one. I hope Im on the nice list. I want plain core red socks. I hope you have the best Christmas ever.
Lizy Gwynn
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the nerf gun you got me last year. I hope I get airpods so I can listen to music on my chrome book. I hope I get a new chrome book because mine is slow. I hope I get a gaming chair because I dont have one. I hope I get a new tv because mine dont work it broke.
Carter Sonnie
Dear Santa,
thanks for comming to my house last year. I hope I am on the nice list. I want a telscop because I can take it camping with me.
Samantha Snedden
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my new art kit last year. I Hope I’m on the nice list. I Hope I’m on the nice list. I Hope for this year is a phone because it broke, hoverboard because my broth poped the weal out of playce, and sewing things because I just started to sew. Merry Christmas
Ivy Nissel
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my hover board last year. I hope I am on the nice list. I hope I get a new phone because I broke it. I also want LOL surprise doll because I want to add to my collection. Anouther thing I would like is a coloring kit be cause I Love coloring.
Cheyanne Pearce
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my new head gear last year. I hope I’m on the nice list. I want a PC game called Farmiing simulator because I want to play with my friends. I also want a I pad mini because my phone deos not have a lot of stauga. I want a hover board because I think the are cool.
Jordan Bowswer
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my hoverboard last year. I hope I’m on the nice list this year. I hope I get a computer because my brother broke my tablet. I also hope I get Airpods because my parents yell at me when my music is loud. I Also hope I get a instax mini 9 because I like to take pictures with my family and friends.
Ariella Schuckers
Dear Santa,
Thank you for new toys last year. Can I have a pare of new head. I need the headpohons for my tadit. I will like a new phon. So I can play games and can I have yifi to. have a good year.
Troy Lee Prosdst, Jr.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the presents, but I want to be with my family and I don’t want enyone to fight. I hope I am on the good list. I want a tablet so I can play games on it. A phone so I can text or call my family. Head phones so I can listen to music and tern up the vol. And legos so I can play with my sisters and build with them.
Cameron Mott
Dear Santa
Thank you for my new Madden 19 last year. I hope that I am on the nice list this year. I hope you give me Madden 20. I also hope I get new beats headphones.
Nathan Witherite
Dear Santa
Thanks for my Nintedo switch. I hope I am on the nice list. I would like a Nintendo 2ds XI. I want this because I have been wanting one for a while. i would also like a globe because I like to study maps.
Ali Lippert
Dear Santa,
Thak you for all my toys that you gave me last year. I hope I’m on the nice list this year. I wold like sumthing to bild because I get boud and I wold not get boud heads up we cot you on cama on exedit sory. I wold like a new phone because my phone brok. I wold lik fnaf becauss I like efnaf.
Ian Larkin
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my new coat last year. I hope I am on the nice list and you know where I live this year. I want a nontendo swicth because I droped mine and it broke I want a remote control car becouse I rumped it in the snow it exploded.
James Watkins
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the basketball hoop last year. This year I need help why because My Mom does every thing for every one in my family and I need you to help me. This year I want a remote controle car why because so I can take it to school and have fun. This year I want socks why because I don’t have any left.
Leium Mayhew
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the new ps4 last year. This year I need new socks because my old ones have holes in them. This year I need a lil kicking toy because Misa is rlsetic and I held a golfer. This year I need a new xbox of sacala I don’t ick ole.
Love, Landonß
Grade 4
Mr. Smiley
Dear Santa,
This year I would like muck boots and dirt bike riding boots because I don’t have any and need them. I also wan’t Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Black Ops 4 to spend more time with my dad. Lastly I wan’t the Nerf Mega Centurion.
Heath Long
Dear Santa,
Thanks for my new Legos last year. This year I need a new pair of socks. I want a new headset, a new three wheel scooter, a new drone, and new Fortnite
guys.
Love, Brayden
Dear Santa
Thank you for the hunting knife last year. This year I would like a laptop so I can play games with my friends. Also I would like a new phone so I can text all my friends. The last thing I want is Forza Horizon 4 for the XBox 360 so I can play with my dad and brother.
Nick Deibler
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I need airpods because I hate how my not wireless headphone get stuck on other stuff. And I also need a drone so I can see what everyone is doing. I also need new boots because the ones I have now is not warm. Also I need a Nintendo Switch because on road trips I could use it.
Alissa Smith
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the gifts last year. This year I want more games for my PS4, Nerf guns for Nerf wars, and a new sled.
Sincerly, Nolan
Dear Santa,
Thanks for all my gifts last year. I need a new blanket for night couse I only have one. Also I need a new coloring book because my old one got lost. I need new shoes and pants for school because I don’t have much.
Desiree Howard
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I need some new hoodies and pants because their getting too small. I also want a new rug and curtains I do not like pink.
Breangela Riles
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my Gifts Last year. This year I want a Beyblade burst turbo stadium with two bey blades with it becuase my old Stadium is cracked and it has scrached and beat up. And I want A Nintendo Switch for Christmas to becuase I can get pok’emon Sheild and pok’emon sword.
Xavier Lee Stewart
Dear Santa,
for Christmas I would like, A phone case, boots, paint, markers, laptop, and clothes
From, Kaelyn Dolby
Dear santa,
Thank you for the shot gun. This year I need a bed for my olde sister. I want a xbox Because if there are no moveis on. I Also want a beter pensoreshy rperer if this one brakes. I also want a drone if there is noting to play. And finaly I want a chew toy for my Dog Because he can chew a couch.
love Wezier
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my huvrbord last year. This year I wood like Morshmelo head fons. And Morshmelo helmet and soet. I also want a i pod cover. I wood also like a Marshmelo hode. The hode has lits in the hode. The lits do not move or lite up. It is a normol hode the lits are gust colrd dots. mare chrismos Santa
love Mason O also one more thin a x-box Live cord for tonite so I can buy a Marshmelo Skin on fornite.
Mason