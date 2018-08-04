COOKSBURG — The Sawmill Center for the Arts will hold one of its signature events next month. The Chainsaw Carvers’ Round-Up will take place September 14-16 with hours from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.
The Chainsaw Carvers’ Round-Up is a much-anticipated annual event, where attendees enjoy watching artists carve masterpieces from simple logs. Carvers from around the region spend the weekend actively working, and then auction off their finished pieces. Auctions will be held at 4 p.m. on September 15 and at 3:30 p.m. on September 16. The artists will also have some of their previously-completed work for sale on site.
This festival features vendors selling food, crafts and wood-carving-related supplies. As always, the Sawmill’s own Craft Market will be open and offer handmade items from 60 different vendors.
The Sawmill Center for the Arts is a non-profit organization dedicated to instructing, preserving and honoring the arts. Located at 140 Theatre Lane in Cook Forest State Park, the center offers art classes, live theatre performances and a bountiful craft market, full of one-of-a-kind handcrafted items. For more information, visit www.sawmill.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.