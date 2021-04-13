NEW BETHLEHEM – Pressed for time, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce officials opted last week to move the Nutty Wine, Shine and Brew Fest from its original May date, to combine the event with the chamber’s annual Independence Day fireworks activities on Saturday, July 3.
The chamber’s new board of directors decided at their April 8 meeting that time was running too short to hold the event in May. And with plans already in the works to expand the July 3 festivities, members voted to make the Wine, Shine and Brew Fest a part of what is being called “Freedom Fest.”
The chamber’s new events coordinator Gennie Gerow said that the shift in dates would allow the group more time to get vendors signed up, and to sell tickets for the event.
“The problem is we started everything so late,” she said, noting that the wine festival earlier in the day would be kept separate from the family-centered fireworks display in the evening.
Officials said that the plan is to host the Wine, Shine and Brew Fest from 3 to 7 p.m. along Water Street, with the fireworks festivities taking place afterwards in Gumtown Park.
They noted that by combining the events, only one band would be needed to be booked for musical entertainment, rather than one for each separate event.
After the meeting, Gerow and chamber president Austin Blose detailed the chamber’s upcoming plans, as well as changes to its operating structure.
“We now have two paid positions,” Blose said, noting that at the idea of executive secretary Rich McGarrity, the position of events coordinator was created, with Gerow filling the role.
Blose said the new position is needed because the chamber’s board, made up of mostly new faces, wants to “do more things, different things.”
“This board wants to be there for our members,” Gerow said. “We want them and the community to give us a chance.”
She pointed to the involvement of board members in this past weekend’s annual dinner, where the board members seated guests, served dinners and were very involved in the event.
“We’re all willing to work,” Blose added, noting that by supporting the chamber, businesses and organizations are supporting efforts to make the community a better place.
“We all have to work together,” Gerow said.
They explained that the chamber is now working on the flower planter project in New Bethlehem’s business district. They said that on Earth Day, April 22, members will get the planters ready for the season, and will be reaching out to businesses to make sure they are still willing to help take care of the flowers.
“Our goal as a chamber is the beautification of the New Bethlehem area,” Gerow said.
She and Blose also said that while planning has been behind some this year due to the transitions, they’re committed to celebrating the Peanut Butter Festival’s silver anniversary this September.
“I want to make it a big deal for the 25th anniversary,” Gerow said.