Music flowed freely one recent day when rivals became friends, and the bands from Clarion Area and Clarion-Limestone marched to the same beat.
It was the first official day the two bands joined together as part of the Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone and North Clarion Football Cooperative.
As schools experience enrollment decreases, more and more are looking for cooperative programs to continue activities such as Union and A-C Valley. Clarion and C–L are only the latest example. With the football cooperative programs are other student activities such as marching bands, cheerleaders and even dance squads.
Clarion Band director Chris Curry and C-L Band director Jennifer Hubler ushered in the new era with some music and ice-breaking activities.
“I think it will be a different experience for the teams and the community. I think it is going to be a wonderful opportunity for kids to get to know new kids and play in a new atmosphere. It will certainly be unique as far as the size of it at football games,” said Curry.
”I think it’s great,” said Hubler.
Both band directors said they didn’t see any challenges making the band cooperative work. “This is easier for kids than it is as adults.”
While some people may have reservations about cooperative programs with former rivals, the students are usually the ones that welcome the change, as older residents have trepidations based on generations of competition. In reality, the kids are already friends and have known each other for years. Although they may be rivals, sometimes they even end up marrying each other.
As of the first day, C-L had 46 students and Clarion 52, making it the largest band in the area with 98 students marching. The bands will also include a color guard, six dancers and cheerleaders.
“We’re going to play in the bleachers and support the football team, a combined team of three schools,” Curry said. “We will also do one combined selection, ‘I Love Rock and Roll,’ at halftime of all the home games. Mostly, we’re supporting the football team while they are playing. We’ll be playing the national anthem together.”
There are no team colors or new mascots because the team will be playing as Bobcats for the first year, but a new fight song was picked to represent the new team. The new song is “Victors,” the fight song for the University of Michigan. No other team near here uses that, and you’ll hear it at the first home game on Friday, Aug. 30, at Clarion-Limestone Stadium at 7 p.m. vs. Moniteau.
In addition to serving as a band director, Hubler also teaches high school and elementary music and some music theory at C-L. Curry teaches music for grades 7 through 12 and band. He has also taught some guitar parts in music.
Curry’s staff includes Rayna Hoke and Joyce DiTullio. Linda Cathcart joins Hubler as color guard advisor.
Each school has band officers. The schools will split the away games, and they will combine for the home games.
Clarion and C-L Band Officers include Marilyn Luchynsky, Nathaniel Lerch, Jesse Lewis, Megan Terwilliger, Morgan Kahle, Noah DiTullio, Matt Terwilliger, Emma Ochs, Lauren Hartle, Morgan McNaughton, Tori Beichner, Joe Hemm, Maya Shook, Merlin Leadbetter, Riley Mullaney, Kaitlyn Aaron and Katie Melcher.
“It gives a big school atmosphere; it’ll certainly be unique as far as the size of a football game,” said Curry. “They’ll get to know each other more as the season goes on.”