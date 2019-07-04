This week we are celebrating our 243rd birthday as a free nation, a nation that has become the most powerful in this great big beautiful world we live in.
We are known as the United States of America, but in the past few years it would seem we have become everything except united. Why? Because everyone wants to do everything their own way.
As I was driving into town the other day, something triggered a thought about being united.
One of the basic beliefs of the early Christian church was that believers were to be of one mind, one accord.
With that as a basic doctrine, the Christian church has survived nearly 2,000 years. Our founding fathers had many of their dreams for this great nation based on that same doctrine.
It only took Thomas Jefferson 17 days to write our Declaration of Independence and the Second Continental Congress two days to make the changes it wanted. It took less than a year to write the original Constitution of the United States, although amendments have been added over the years.
The men who wrote, amended and eventually signed these documents — providing for and guaranteeing our freedoms — although they had differences of opinions, came together in a short time to be of one mine, one accord.
Perhaps it is time for Americans again to become of one mind, one accord. Yes, we all have ideas, thoughts, dreams, hopes and ambitions. We all have our own way of doing things, of achieving our goals. But most of us have also found that when we work together, and at times are willing to compromise or admit that the other person’s idea might be just a little bit better, things have a way of getting done much more easily and usually faster.
It seems to me that one of the biggest threats to keeping our freedom and status as the greatest nation in the world is that we are no longer Americans. Just about everyone is an African-American or an Italian-American or a German-American or a something-American. We need to remember that when most of our ancestors chose to come to the United States, they were leaving the country of their birth to become Americans. When those coming into this country take the oath to become an American citizen, they promise to renounce (stop using) and abjure (abandon) all allegiance to the country from which they came. So why are so many Americans hanging on to that which was renounced by their ancestors?
Soon we will be having people claiming to be an Alaskan-American or a Connecticut-American or any one of the 48 other states or five territories that are part of the United States. Then maybe it will become people saying they are a rich-American or poor-American, educated-American or uneducated-American, and the list can go on and on and on, ad infinitum. Sounds silly, doesn’t it?
But instead of separating ourselves into groups that often cause hard feelings and even violence, why can’t we just be Americans, of one mind and one accord, working together for the good of everyone?
There is no other country in the world where I would rather live. I am proud to be an American, because of the foundation that was laid for this country. And as we celebrate our nation’s birthday this week, perhaps we can all sing, as a prayer of petition rather than a command, “God bless America, land that I love.” But as we ask for that blessing, the song also implies a responsibility. The second line says, “Stand beside her and guide her . . .” If God is to guide us as a nation, we must be willing to follow. Without followers, there can be no guide.
Happy birthday, United States of America. I am proud to be one of your daughters, and pray that God will continue to bless us as a nation.
p p p
Thought for the week — Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better. (Albert Camus)