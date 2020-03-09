Greeting students as they walk into the Pinecreek Elementary School is a message on the office window: Be the reason someone smiles today.
Last week Brookville said good-bye to Neil Silvis, a gentle man who had that gift.
I don’t think I ever saw Neil but that he had a smile on his face, a kind word to say. True, he got agitated at times, but those times were rare and even then he didn’t say nasty words. He knew how to make people feel good. Neil had a knack, too, for making people feel they were important, and that what they had to say was worth listening to.
He served for many years on the Jefferson County Fair Authority, overseeing most of the buildings and grounds projects. As he made his monthly report on what had been done and what needed to be done, it seemed like there was nothing he didn’t know how to get done. Without fail, each of his reports included at least one story about a past experience. Many times the stories brought smiles to those listening, and at other times it was his enthusiasm and how tickled he would get in remembering the event he was talking about that would bring smiles to our faces.
Neil was certainly the reason many people smiled and without a doubt he will be missed.
Of course, every coin has a flip side, and while Neil was the reason so many people would smile, there are just as many people who make people turn their smiles upside down into a frown.
These are the people who seldom, if ever, can find anything good to say about anyone – except themselves.
They find it much easier to complain – that things weren’t done correctly, that they were done too quickly or too slowly. They have dozens of criticisms.
When they see a problem, instead of offering to help, they criticize and condemn. Their way is the only way, with no room for compromise. They accept no excuse, but find plenty of justifications for their shortcomings.
We have seen this happen repeatedly the past few months, as we listen to the nightly news reports of happenings not only in our own nation, but from countries around the world.
We are like that coin, and each of us must decide which side describes us. We can be like Neil Silvis, who will be remembered because he always had kindness in his heart and made people smile. Or, we can be forgotten because we never made people smile. The choice is ours.
Thought for the week — Smiles are free but they are worth a lot.