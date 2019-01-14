This year our family is to be blessed by the birth of three (so far) new babies – a great-nephew and two-great-greats.
I was thinking about these new little ones the other day, and thought that if I were still young enough to become a mother, I might be just a little bit scared about bringing a new life into this world.
There is so much hatred in the world today that it is kind of scary to think about the future those babies will have. As the hatred all around us seems to increase, so our freedoms seem to decrease. Not too long ago someone asked me if I would like to go back to my childhood days. I didn’t have to hesitate before saying yes, because those were carefree days when the biggest (and possibly only) worries I had were about what Mom was going to fix for supper and all the city murders that would probably be reported on the 11 o’clock news.
If there was talk about our freedoms being taken from us, we didn’t know it. The only “bad” words at that time were the four-letter words that nowadays even toddlers know and use. Our government leaders were respected for their efforts on our behalf, not ridiculed for what they were or were not doing. Being a Democrat or a Republican was often a matter of family tradition, not a matter of choosing the lesser of two evils. Retirement was something to look forward to, not to avoid as long as possible because of fears of being able to pay all the insurance costs and taxes.
With all those thoughts spinning around, I found myself wondering what the future will hold for these precious little ones.
But later in the day something happened to make me think there might be a chance for happiness for them.
I was coming out of the post office and a dear lady stopped to chat for a minute. She asked me if our lawn had been covered in diamonds that morning like hers was.
Did I see the diamonds in the snow that morning, or did I only see the snow? I was ashamed to admit I had seen more snow than diamonds. Then my mind flashed back to a bigger snow storm we had several years ago. As I was driving along Five Mile Run Road I looked across the field and it was sparkling like a field of diamonds. It reminded me of a song I heard many years ago in church, “Acres of Diamonds.”
Recently we published our Community Giving section, highlighting several groups of people who give (not sell!) of their time and talent to help others. These are not people who are just sitting at home with nothing better to do; they are individuals who care and are willing to give something of themselves so that others can be blessed.
And they are not just old folks, retirees looking for something to fill their time. Young adults like Tara Burns and Ryan Dush are using their skills to help others in need. A group of high school students that some might label as trouble-makers are learning how to give a small part of themselves to others.
As all of these things came to mind I began feeling a glimmer of hope for my yet-to-be-born family members. Maybe there is a good future ahead for them. As long as we have even a small core of people who are willing to think of others, people who see diamonds instead of snow to be shoveled, and families who can still find strength in church and the word of God, there is hope for a good future. Even most fairy tales end with good prevailing over evil and everyone living happily ever after.
These babies may not find themselves living a fairy tale life, but with friends and neighbors like we have in our community, they can live happily ever after.
p p p
Thought for the week — Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all the darkness. (Desmond Tutu)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.