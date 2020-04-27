When the electricity suddenly goes out in the middle of night, even the smallest glimmer of light is a welcome sight.
As a nation and world we are now enclosed in a type of darkness as everyone does what they can to battle the coronavirus. But millions of people are also facing personal, private darknesses which they are trying to battle along with the national battle. For those folks, the glimmer of light when the Lord sends it is a double blessing.
A few days ago I received a letter from a friend from years gone by. We had lost touch when she retired from her job on Main Street. But our shared faith in the Lord never let that final cord be broken. The letter that she sent was a much-needed glimmer of light for me.
Her letter included four pages of inspirational quotes, reminding me that the Lord never leaves his children, and that he often uses one child to bless another.
All the quotes are great little points of light by themselves, but at the same time, with a little thought, each one can be an even bigger and brighter light. For example:
God gave you a fingerprint that no one else has so that you can leave an imprint that no one else can.
Each one of us really is unique, and just as our fingerprint cannot be matched, neither can the way we touch the lives of others. Our personality and our talents, added to our compassion, gentleness and all the other things that make each one of us different from all others, give us a special way of touching the lives of others.
We are kind of like snowflakes. I have heard it said that no two snowflakes are alike. When a snowflake lands on a warm surface, it quickly melts and is gone. But for just a moment, if we tried hard enough, we could see its beauty. So we, too, sometimes only touch a life for a moment, but sometimes it is a moment that will never be forgotten.
When a snowflake falls on a cold surface, there is more of a chance to see all of its beauty, its rarity. One of the best places to see this is on the windshield of your car, before the wipers have a chance to warm up. There are lives that we touch for more than a moment, giving others a brief moment or two to catch more than a glimpse into the person we really are.
Some snowflakes are tiny, barely noticeable. I think these are like the beautiful children God brings into our lives, whether they are in our own family or complete strangers. The other day, before we were all required to wear masks, I saw a little boy in the child seat in a shopping cart. He was about 8 or 9 months old, and was eagerly looking about him, obviously enjoying the lights and movements that he saw. For just a few seconds he looked at me, with a big smile on his face and waving the one little hand that wasn’t holding on to the cart. I’m sure he will never remember me, but my heart was touched by the beautiful smile on that tiny little snowflake.
The big, fluffy, even fat, snowflakes are the ones that I really like. They float out of the sky so slowly then land on your face or shoulder so gently. They are like the friends who are always there to help you; never pushing, but ready to give that gentle hug, kind word or soft shoulder to lean on.
No, I am definitely not ready for snow. Not yet. But that quote about the unique fingerprints that each of us were given reminded me of the millions of snowflakes we see every year, yet so seldom notice them as unique creations sent from heaven (they do come down from above, not up from beneath us!).
In normal circumstances we see dozens of people each day, each imprinting themselves on our lives in one way or another. By the same token, we are imprinting ourselves on their lives. Even in the few lives we are likely to touch today, what kind of imprint will we leave?
p p p
Thought for the week — Is God proud of the imprint my life is leaving on others?