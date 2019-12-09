With Christmas only a few days away, people are beginning to put the finishing touches on their shopping and wrapping of gifts.
While many of those gifts will be treasured for years to come, other gifts that are already being give have an even greater value. Those are the gifts that come from the heart. For example:
- The other day I was coming out of the store, carrying about four bags that were not heavy, just bulky. A young man coming across the parking lot stopped and asked if I needed help getting the bags to my car. Since the bags were not heavy and my car was only a few steps away, I didn’t really need the help but I thanked him for his offer. His gift was seeing someone with a possible need, and being willing to take the time to do something about it.
- This morning when I checked my cell phone for any messages that might have come in during the night, there was a message from a young friend in West Virginia. She said she was thinking of us and praying for us. That was a double gift. It’s always nice to know that someone is thinking of you and will take the time to let you know. Prayer is always a gift, whether it is for a specific need or just a blessing for the day.
- Christmas cards are starting to arrive in our mailbox. Over the past few years I’ve heard so many people say they don’t send cards any more, because the postage is too high, cards are too expensive and it takes too much time. Oh, and people don’t read them anyhow. To me, those are just excuses. We read every card that comes to us, and appreciate it for the gift that it is. Someone thought about us and cared enough to choose a card, sign it and mail it. Notes and letters inside the cards make them even more special.
- A small gift, with the words “I made this for you,” can make the grayest days sunny. The other day a child gave Rex a piece of candy and said “I just wanted to give you something.” What a blessing, that a child would want to share what he had.
There are many other gifts out there to give and receive, each bringing something special beyond the gift itself into our lives.
As we prepare to celebrate the greatest gift ever given, we need to take some time to remember those who are struggling at this time, with health concerns, loss of loved ones or financial worries. Sometimes there is something we can do to help, but often there is little we can do for these friends and neighbors except pray for them, asking that the true gifts of Christmas, such as love and peace, fill their hearts and lives.
Again, it all comes down to thinking of others instead of ourselves, to looking beyond the outward appearance and searching for the needs that might not be spoken.
Sometimes the greatest blessing comes not in what we receive, but in what we have been able to give.
p p p
Thought for the week — Christmas is not as much about opening our presents as opening our hearts.