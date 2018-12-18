In just a few short days we will be celebrating Christmas, and as this wonderful day draws near we must ask ourselves a question. Will we be celebrating the brith of the Lord Jesus Christ or the midnight ride of Santa Claus?
Sadly, it seems as though more people will be celebrating Santa Claus.
Two or three years ago I found candy bars in a nearby grocery store. The candy bars had Christmas wrappers – wise men looking at the star on some, a Nativity scene on others. This year the wrappers on the candy bars resemble a dollar bill, with Santa’s picture in the center. Inscribed above his face are the words, “In Santa We Trust.”
I seldom look at Facebook, but was disappointed a few days ago to see that whoever controls Facebook decided to ban the picture of Santa kneeling at the foot of the manger and Baby Jesus. I doubt if it was the Santa part of the picture that was being banned.
About the same time it was aired on the evening news that a school official somewhere in California was forbidding candy cane treats in the school. Why? If the candy cane were turned upside down it resembled the letter J, representing, you guessed it! – Jesus. Later I heard the principal had been suspended.
Someone has even tried to ban the holiday favorite, “Charlie Brown’s Christmas,” because it is “too religious.”
Then there was the episode in another state, where someone had the nerve to put the Baby Jesus inside a cage, supposedly protesting the plight of the illegal immigrants. If I recall, it very clearly says in the Bible that God will not be mocked.
But the news report that stunned me was the declaration by a college professor that God is a child molester, a sexual predator because he impregnated the teenage Mary without her consent. I think he needs to read the second chapter of Luke again, if in fact he has even read it once.
I fear, that if the world stands, it won’t be very long until we no longer celebrate Christmas. Instead we will probably be celebrating Santamas or worse. I am thankful that for now, at least, it is okay to say Merry Christmas, instead of the generic Happy Holidays.
Yes, I am looking forward to spending time with members of my family, opening gifts, watching loved ones open the gifts I found for them and enjoying all the goodies that are so much a part of our Christmas celebrations. But even more I am looking forward to our Christmas Eve celebration at church, when we will recall the birth of Jesus, both in the Christmas carols we sing and the devotions that are shared.
When Christmas dawns I plan to be like Joshua. If he were alive now I believe he would still have the same testimony today that he had hundreds of years ago: “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” Without a moment’s hesitation I can say, as for me and my house, we will be celebrating the birth of our Savior, not the magical ride of Santa Claus.
From our home in Ramsaytown to your home and family wherever you might be, may you find all the blessings of Christmas as you celebrate with family and friends.
Thought for the week – Every good gift cometh down from the Father.
