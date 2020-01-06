I seldom look at Facebook, because too many posts are information that I really don’t need to know, and others have information and/or pictures that are embarrassing to see.
But occasionally I see someone who is truly a friend, and not just a social media wanna-be-friend, has posted something worth reading. The other day, while looking at one of those posts, someone had made mention of how drab and dreary January is.
To a point, I agree. Sometimes January can be dreary, especially when there are more gray clouds than sunshine. And January can seem kind of drab, because we have just had about six weeks of preparing for three holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s), which bring family and friends together. After the New Year’s celebration on the first day of the month, there really doesn’t seem to be much to celebrate for a few weeks.
Or is there?
One of the gifts I received for Christmas is a calendar which declares that every day is a celebration of one kind or another. For those who are looking for something to celebrate during the coming week, here goes:
- Thursday, January 9 — National Take the Stairs Day. Granted, that may not be the easiest or even the fastest way to get from one floor to another, but it is probably the healthiest way. Climbing a flight of stairs can also give you a few seconds more to think about where you are going and why, and also to feel a sense of accomplishment when you have reached the top without passing out!
- Friday, January 10 — Cut your energy costs day. Turning off one light switch when you leave the room might not save much on your electric bill, but then again it might, if it is several hours before you go in that room again. There are lots of creative ways to cut energy costs, and even a couple dollars saved on the electric or heating bill could be tucked into that hidden vacation fund jar.
- Saturday, January 11 — National milk day. A tall glass of cold milk, especially when paired with some warm cookies or a piece of chocolate cake, is a wonderful treat any day of the year. Change it up just a little, and you’ve got a wonderful milkshake, ice cream cone, bowl of pudding, a creamy soup and oodles of other goodies that can be part of a healthy diet when eaten wisely.
- Sunday, January 12 — National pharmacist day. For those who are blessed with a pharmacist who really cares, perhaps this would be a nice opportunity to say thanks.
- Monday, January 13 — National rubber ducky day. Nowadays it seems as though there is a rubber ducky for almost every occasion. And believe it or not, for 50 years now we have been enjoying Ernie’s “Rubber Duckie” song which became popular way back in 1970. “Rubber Duckie, you’re the one . . . Rubber Duckie, you’re my very best friend, it’s true.”
- Tuesday, January 14 — Dress up your pet day. Nowadays you can find everything from hair bows to booties for your cats and dogs. I don’t know that any one of our four would stay stilll long enough to be dressed in any type of costume, but a nice new collar for their almost-new license might be nice.
- Wednesday, January 15 — National hat day. There are almost as many styles, colors and sizes of hats as there are people. While not everyone likes to wear a hat, many people do make them a part of their wardrobe. And as my mom and grandma would say, it’s good to wear a hat in the winter, because a big part of your body heat goes out through your head, and a hat can not only look stylish, it can help keep you warm when winter’s wind begins to howl.
Granted, these celebrations seem pale in comparison to Thanksgiving and Christmas, but they do remind us that every day can be a celebration, if we want it to be. A good friend of mine said she celebrates every day that she is able to get out of bed and just do the chores that need to be done to take care of her family and home. Maybe that is the only reason any of us need to celebrate today.
q q q
Thought for the week — Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars. (Martin Luther King)