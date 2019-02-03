Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Morning high of 47F with temps falling to near 35. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.