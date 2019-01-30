The Brookville wrestling team has been the team to beat in District 9 for the better part of the past decade while also being a major player at the state level during that same time period.
That hasn’t always been the case for a team in a sport where success can come and go.
Brookville won the first-ever District 9 Class AA team title back in 1999 and went on to win the team crown at the inaugural PIAA Team Championships that same year.
The Raiders added D-9 team titles in 2001 and 2004 — also placing second in 2003 — before enduring through some lean years as Ridgway took over as the top dog in the district in the mid to late 2000s.
However, things have came full circle and Brookville again is the dominant team in District 9 and enters Saturday’s team tournament at DuBois Area High School as the five-time defending champs.
Brookville’s current run of success actually goes back to 2012, when the Raiders bested Ridgway, 36-33, in the D-9 team finals. That matchup proved to be a pivotal one in District 9 history, as it ended one dynasty and started another.
Ridgway entered that 2012 matchup as the five-time defending champs and were wrestling in the finals for the eighth straight year.
Some thought the Elkers’ run would end the previous year to a young Brookville squad that beat Ridgway 42-24 during the regular season in 2011.
However, Brookville freshman Brock Zacherl missed the 2011 team finals due to illness a week later, and his absence turned into a 19-point swing for the Elkers who came away with their fifth straight title with a 32-29 victory — a win that was the 600th in program history.
Brookville ultimately ended the Elkers’ run a year later in the 2012 finals and took over the moniker of top dog in District 9 just two years removed from a 1-15 season in 2010 when the current seniors were sophomores.
The Raiders have wrestled in every D-9 finals since 2011 and suffered only one other defeat (33-29 to Redbank Valley in 2013). Brookville added a second state team championship to its resume in 2016.
With a potential sixth straight D-9 title on the horizon Saturday we jump back on this “Throwback Thursday” to where Brookville’s current dynasty started — that 2012 victory against Ridgway.
The match started at 195, where senior Logan Stout got the Raiders going with a 11-0 major decision of Seth Stahl.
Chad Quail momentarily gave Ridgway the lead when he pinned Brien Alexander in the third period at the 4:48 mark while leading 11-0. The pin gave the Elkers a 6-4 advantage, but Brookville won the next four bouts to go on top 25-6.
Senior Jacob Cieleski started the Raiders’ mini-run as he bumped up to heavyweight and beat Chris Woods, 7-1. After a scoreless first period, Cieleski grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second on an escape and takedown before Woods broke free for an escape himself. Cieleski then hit a four-point move in the final period to seal his win.
Devin Joiner followed with a forfeit win at 106, before Brookville took advantage of senior Trey Constable and freshman Dalton Zimmerman making weight at 113 and 120, respectively. The pair had been wrestling at 120 and 126 prior to that Saturday.
Constable used an inside cradle to pin Elker Cody Stahl in 3:17 while leading 7-0, while Zimmerman went up 5-1 on Tad Pierce before decking the Elker in 2:48.
Corey Bush got Ridgway back on the scoreboard at 126 when he pinned Cole Clever with 1.4 seconds left in the first period, making it 25-12.
However, the Raiders answered back with three wins in a row.
Freshman Jimmy Miller quickly grabbed the momentum back for the Raiders with an 8-4 win at 132 over Zac McKnight.
Brock Zacherl followed with a 16-1 technical fall in 5:43 over Dakota Dahler at 138. Twin brother Brodie Zacherl scored a big win at 145, beating Steve Mitchell 5-3 to avenge an 8-7 setback to the Elker in the teams’ regular season meeting earlier in the week.
Zacherl led Mitchell 2-0 after the first period, but Mitchell evened the score with a reversal in the second. Zacherl escaped before the end of the period to lead 3-2, then scored a reversal from the bottom in the third to go up 5-2.
Mitchell eventually earned an escape, but the Raider held Mitchell’s last second attempts to tie the match.
Down 24 with four bouts to go, Ridgway needed falls in the final four bouts to tie things up, and Slade Horner pulled out an exciting pin at 152 to make that a possibility.
Horner and Raider Zach Vroman entered the third period of their bout scoreless. Horner started down in the final period and escaped to take a 1-0 lead. It appeared Horner might win by that margin.
However, Vroman took down the Elker with just over 10 seconds left, only to see Horner escape right away to even the score at 2-2 to force overtime.
In the extra session, Horner took Vroman down to his back and secured the fall just a few tenths of a second before the buzzer sounded. It was Horner’s second win over Vroman that week in showdowns between reigning D-9 champs.
Ridgway’s Kyle Caggiano followed with a 6-1 win over Taylor Cudworth at 160, but the regular decision sealed the overall win for the Raiders.
With the match decided, Brookville forfeited to Elkers Dalton Sheasley and Jake Himes to end the match and set the final at 36-33.
Brookville went on to finish fourth at team states that year, with the Raiders losses in Hershey coming to eventual state champ Bethlehem Catholic (46-12) and Fort LeBoeuf (30-28) in the third-place match.
Chris Wechtenhiser in the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com
